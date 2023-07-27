LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August

Performances run 27 August 2023 - 20 March 2024.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Prague Shakespeare Company Hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives Photo 2 Prague Shakespeare Company Hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives
THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month Photo 3 THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month
LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August Photo 4 LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August

LA TRAVIATA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague in August

La Traviata comes to The National Theatre in Prague in August 2023. The performances run 27 August 2023 - 20 March 2024.

Ranking among Verdi’s best-known, most romantic and most tragic operas, La traviata has held the mirror up to society and its hypocritical morals for some 170 years. The terminally ill courtesan Violetta Valéry realises that she must forgo her love for Alfredo Germont, a young man from a respectable family. After abandoning him, she dies in poverty, yet has kept dreaming of the happiness of true love.

Giuseppe Verdi’s La traviata, to the libretto based on Alexandre Dumas’s novel La Dame aux camélias, about Marie Duplessis, the famous courtesan and idol of Parisian society in the 1840s, is actually the very first major opera treating a contemporary social theme. The work’s premiere in 1863 in Venice was a flop: the audience was appalled that the lead role had been assigned to a courtesan who, what’s more, was portrayed in a positive light. Yet Verdi’s opera soon started garnering plaudits and is now one of the most popular repertoire titles the world over.

La traviata has been staged at the venue that today houses the State Opera since the very beginning of its existence, when the New German Theatre took over the production from the German Estates Theatre. The opera primarily afforded the opportunity to host celebrated foreign singers, including the legendary Australian soprano Nellie Melba (18 April 1900). The most recent production was undertaken in 2006 by a foreign team headed by the French stage director Arnaud Bernard, with the music being explored by the Italian conductor Enrico Dovico.

WARNING: Tobacco products and nudity are featured in the performance.
Suitable for audience from 15 years.




RELATED STORIES - Prague

1
THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month Photo
THE BARTERED BRIDE Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month

The Bartered Bride comes to the National Theatre in Prague. Performances run 25 August - 20 December

2
Prague Shakespeare Company Hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives Photo
Prague Shakespeare Company Hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives

Prague Shakespeare Company hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives In Prague, Czech Republic.

3
Prague Shakespeare Company Presents Short Shakespeare: HAMLET & MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Photo
Prague Shakespeare Company Presents Short Shakespeare: HAMLET & MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Two English-language Short Shakespeare Productions: Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing with a special 10 minute bonus pre-performance of Romeo and Juliet performed in Arabic. Part of the Prague Shakespeare Company 2023 Summer Shakespeare intensive featuring emerging talent from across the world and PSC Associate Artists and SSI faculty.

4
PAGLIACCI / CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague Photo
PAGLIACCI / CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Pagliacci / Cavalleria rusticana is now playing at the National Theatre in Prague. Performances will play through 19 March 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Prague SHOWS

Recommended For You