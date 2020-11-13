Cirk La Putyka Presents 'Take-Away' Theatre Through a Culture Window

The window was inspired by pick-up windows for food orders that popped up when restaurants were forced to close their indoor dining spaces.

One Prague theatre troupe is offering short "take-away" theatre productions, The Jakarta Post reports.

Cirk La Putyka has opened a "Culture Window" at a Prague marketplace building, allowing an audience of up to four to watch a five-minute live show of music, acrobatics and dancing. The audiences remain outside, while the performers are indoors, allowing all to adhere to social distancing rules.

The window was inspired by pick-up windows for food orders that popped up when restaurants were forced to close their indoor dining spaces.

The Culture Window opened on Tuesday for two nights of performances. Tickets were free and quickly sold out.

