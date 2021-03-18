COSMOS Comes to New Stage of the National Theatre

Cosmos has been announced for the New Stage of The National Theatre, premiering on March 18 at 20:00.

His novel Cosmos earned Witold Gombrowicz a nomination for the 1965 Nobel Prize in Literature. A prime example of the author's mastery, the book can be compared with Albert Camus's iconic L'Étranger.

Its protagonist leaves his home in Warsaw so as to seek peace in the mountain resort of Zakopane. He abandons the familiar world anchored in the cosmos through the well-established rules and notions of reality, and discover a new one, abounding it confusing weirdness. Yet creating a novel, logically arranged system may be beyond his powers.

The production of Cosmos will be the New Stage debut of the current artistic director of Brno's HaDivadlo theatre, noted for his singular penmanship and possessing bold opinions of human society.

Learn more at https://www.expats.cz/entertainment/event/cosmos-xozdv/6316377.