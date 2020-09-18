Black Light Theatre Presents MAGIC PHANTOM

The performance takes place on September 22, 2020 at 20:00.

Magic Phantom, the extraordinary black light theatre show full of magic and modern dance comes to the Black Light Theatre HILT.

If you like a modern show more than classical theatre, then Phantom black light theatre show is an ideal choice for you! The performance is not a classical theatre piece but a show full of magic, tricks of black light theatre, fun and modern dance. During 60 minutes you will see 15 different sketches, each one with its own specific style - love duet, disco, scenic, african dance, goddess with many pairs of hands and much more.

Phantom will take on board of black light theatre young boy with his girlfriend: they succumbed to the stereotype of life and he is sure this visit in our magic world will bring the new feelings into their lives.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/phantom-black-light-theatre-hilt/2020-09-22-20-00/.

