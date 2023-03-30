Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEWARE OF PITY Comes to the National Theatre of Prague

The performance is set for Thursday, 30 March.

Mar. 30, 2023  
Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig comes to The Estates Theatre. The performance is set for Thursday, 30 March.

"Everything started with inaptness, an entirely fortuitous blunder ..."

On the eve of the first world war, Anton Hofmiller, an Austro-Hungarian cavalry officer stationed in a sleepy town at the edge of the Empire, is invited to a glamorous party at the home of a rich local landowner.

The exhilarated young man asks his host's lovely daughter for a dance, only to discover that sickness has left her painfully crippled. The embarrassed Hofmiller flees, yet on the very next day he attempts to remedy the dreadful faux pas. Subsequently, he becomes entangled in the trap of his own "compassionate gestures", ultimately raising the girl's affection.





