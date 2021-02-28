VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of Companhia Nacional de Bailado's DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR

Dancing in Time of War is a program that brings together two works by great choreographers of the 20th century, Martha Graham and Kurt Jooss. Chronicle and A Mesa Verde , both created in the 1930s, reflect the concerns of their authors about the idea of a??a??war. If Jooss works from the effects of World War I, Graham responds to the violent growth of fascism in Europe, which was to trigger World War II.

In the context of the current pandemic situation caused by Covid-19 and the state of emergency enacted by the Government, the Dance in Time of War Program has been postponed to dates to be announced soon.

After a single debut in March 2020, interrupted by the confinement we were forced to perform , Dancing in Time of War returns to the stage of Teatro Camões and also performs in the cities of Porto, Aveiro and Vila Nova de Famalicão.

Within the scope of this program, CNB invited visual artist André Guedes to inhabit the Foyer of the Camões theater, with an exhibition conceived from these works and their political, social and cultural context.

