Rolling Loud Portugal Announces A$AP Rocky, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Giggs, TYGA, Meek Mill & More

Following the colossal line-up announcement for their flagship Miami show, Rolling Loud, a name synonymous with Hip-Hop culture, has unveiled a brand new edition on the Portimão, Portugal on 8th - 10th July 2020. Their much anticipated European debut comes along with an all-star line-up typical of the festival's reputation, with headliners Future, A$AP Rocky, and Wiz Khalifa set to perform beach side this summer amongst a huge list of world class talent.



The bill also features rap royalty including Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Meek Mill and duo Rea Sremmurd. UK artists AJ Tracey, Giggs and D-Block are joined by an array of breakthrough acts Haiyti, Pa Salieu, Kelvyn Colt and Lancey Foux. The festivals collection of local Portuguese talent will include Piruka, Minguito, Yuzi and trappers SippinPurpp and Lon3r Johny.

Rolling Loud co-founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif (credit: Rolling Loud/@snap_ll)

Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, Co-Founders of Rolling Loud, had this to say about the European expansion. "After 5 years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion."



Since 2015, Rolling Loud Festival has been a staple in Hip-Hop culture, selling out year after year. With editions in Miami, Sydney, Los Angeles, Oakland and New York City, Rolling Loud has become an integral part of festival culture and set the bar high for those to follow. Widely known for attracting crowds in their thousands, last year their L.A and New York editions held 50,000 - 60,000 fans per day. Growing year on year, their upcoming Miami edition is set to have an incredible 85,000 per-day capacity, proving the festivals ambitions has no limits.



An unstoppable force to be reckoned with, the upcoming Portugal edition will put Rolling Loud on the map as one of the best hip-hop events in Europe.

ROLLING LOUD PORTUGAL 2020 LINE-UP

in alphabetical order:



A$AP Rocky - FUTURE - Wiz Khalifa



A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE - AJ TRACEY - CHIEF KEEF - COI LERAY - D BLOCK EUROPE

DABABY - DANILEIGH - DANNY TOWERS - FAT NICK - GIGGS - GUCCI MANE - HAIYTI

IANN DIOR - KILLY - KELVYN COLT - KEY GLOCK - LANCEY FOUX - LIL BABY - LIL DURK

LIL KEED - LIL MOSEY - LIL TECCA - LIL TJAY - LIL USZI VERT - LON3R JOHNY - M HUNCHO

Meek Mill - MINGUITO - NAV - NLE CHOPPA - PA SALIEU - PI'ERRE BOURNE- PIRUKA

PLAYBOI CARTI - POLO G - POP SMOKE - POUYA - PRESSA - RAE SREMMURD

RICO NASTY - ROBB BANK$ - RONNY J - RODDY RICCH - SAINT JHN - SHECK WES

SIPPINPURPP - SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD - SMOKEPURPP - $NOT - SPACE JAM THE PILOT

STUNNA 4 VEGAS - TADOE - TES X - TRIPPIE REDD - TYGA - TYLA YAWEH - YOUNG DOLPH

YOU M.A. - YOUNG THUG - YUZI



PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS





Related Articles Shows View More Portugal Stories