Portuguese Show MURMURATORIUM is Honored at the 2020 YAMawards

The show, which was created by Companhia De Música Teatral, won the award for Best Participatory Project.

A Portuguese show, Murmuratorium, has been honored at the 2020 YAMawards.

The show, which was created by Companhia De Música Teatral, won the award for Best Participatory Project.

Watch the trailer for the production below!

The Young Audiences Music Awards (YAMawards) honours creativity and innovation in the field of musical productions for young audiences, from all corners of the world, created by professional ensembles of all forms, from solo artist to orchestra.

The YAMawards aim to identify and support cutting-edge productions that inspire and engage young people giving them magic moments to keep for a lifetime. Music has a profound impact on young people and promotes intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Shows View More Portugal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You