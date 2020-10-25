Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Portuguese Show MURMURATORIUM is Honored at the 2020 YAMawards

Article Pixel

The show, which was created by Companhia De Música Teatral, won the award for Best Participatory Project.

Oct. 25, 2020  

A Portuguese show, Murmuratorium, has been honored at the 2020 YAMawards.

The show, which was created by Companhia De Música Teatral, won the award for Best Participatory Project.

Watch the trailer for the production below!

The Young Audiences Music Awards (YAMawards) honours creativity and innovation in the field of musical productions for young audiences, from all corners of the world, created by professional ensembles of all forms, from solo artist to orchestra.

The YAMawards aim to identify and support cutting-edge productions that inspire and engage young people giving them magic moments to keep for a lifetime. Music has a profound impact on young people and promotes intercultural dialogue and understanding.


Related Articles View More Portugal Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!