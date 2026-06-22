O FILHO, DE FLORIAN ZELLER Will Come to Teatro Tivoli BBVA in November

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O Filho, the play by French playwright Florian Zeller, will open November 27 at Teatro Tivoli BBVA in a new production directed by Brazilian director Léo Stefanini, following the international success of Zeller’s “The Father.” The production continues Zeller’s exploration of family breakdown and emotional fragility, turning its focus to adolescence and mental health.

The Portuguese-language staging features a cast led by Maria Flor, Gabriel Braga Nunes, Bruna Miglioranza and Andreas Trotta. It follows Nicolas, a 16-year-old boy struggling with severe depression after his parents’ separation, as the fractured dynamics of his family intensify his isolation and emotional distress.

First staged internationally in more than 20 countries and later adapted into a feature film, “The Son” has become one of Zeller’s most widely produced works, noted for its intimate portrayal of mental health and the breakdown of communication within families.

Presented by UA U – Produção de Espectáculos, Lda, the production will open doors at 8 p.m., with the performance beginning at 9 p.m. The show is rated M/16. Tickets are priced between €13.42 and €32.21.

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