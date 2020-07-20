Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maria Matos Theater in Lisbon Reopens This Month

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  
Maria Matos Theater in Lisbon Reopens This Month

Maria Matos Theater in Lisbon is reopening with Avenida Q, which will run through November 1.

The theater had previously closed on July 14, 2018, Portugali News reports.

Upon reopening, the theater will focus on producing productions for the general public. They will also host activities in the music area, including cycles, festivals, and presentations, as well as social projects when those are allowed once more.

The theatre will also feature a cafe, which has yet to be opened.

The musical program will kick off with Cla, who will present their new album "Vespera" on July 20.

Future concerts include Cabrita, Afonso Cabral, Salvador Sobral sings Brel, ALma Nuestra, Salvador Sobral, Ruge, and Rodrigo Guedes de Carvalho.

Read more on Portugali News.



Related Articles View More Portugal Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
  • Seattle Opera Launches 'Community Serenades'
  • Tacoma Little Theatre Announces Virtual Summer Camp Classes
  • QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?