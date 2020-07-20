Maria Matos Theater in Lisbon Reopens This Month

Maria Matos Theater in Lisbon is reopening with Avenida Q, which will run through November 1.

The theater had previously closed on July 14, 2018, Portugali News reports.

Upon reopening, the theater will focus on producing productions for the general public. They will also host activities in the music area, including cycles, festivals, and presentations, as well as social projects when those are allowed once more.

The theatre will also feature a cafe, which has yet to be opened.

The musical program will kick off with Cla, who will present their new album "Vespera" on July 20.

Future concerts include Cabrita, Afonso Cabral, Salvador Sobral sings Brel, ALma Nuestra, Salvador Sobral, Ruge, and Rodrigo Guedes de Carvalho.

Read more on Portugali News.

