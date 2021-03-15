Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Italian Film Festival '21 Comes to Portugal

The festival keeps to the tradition of bringing to Portugal the very best of Italian cinema.

Mar. 15, 2021  
The Italian Film Festival has become a major event in Lisboa for fans of culture and Italian cinema. This is already one of the most anticipated festivals with the largest number of followers in the film festival scene.

An event that is highly regarded for the quality of its cultural ramifications as well as the enthusiasm and passion of its organisers. Created in 2008, the Italian Film Festival was born and raised in Portugal.

Based on the work of a team of Portuguese and Italian professionals, it is deeply rooted in Portuguese culture and society.

Its aim is to display works that meet high quality standards, whether they be established creators or from a new generation of filmmakers, whilst keeping to the tradition of bringing to Portugal the very best of Italian cinema.

The festival runs in April 2021. Learn more at https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/events/italian-film-festival-21.


