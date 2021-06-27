A Butoh Workshop Will Take Place at Teatro das Figuras in July

A Butoh workshop will run at Teatro das figuras 5 to 11 July, 2021.

Butoh is an avant-garde dance, philosophy and method that was created in Japan in the late 1950s by Tatsumi Hijikata and Kazuo Ohno. It is not a technique, but a method and approach to dance that is born from within us and connects us to our essence, nature, universe, contradictions and the cycles of life and death.

Yael Karavan has over 20 years of experience, during which he has had the opportunity to work with the founders of Butoh in Japan: Kazuo Ohno and Motofuji San - wife of Tatsumi Hijikata, as well as Tadashi Endo, Yumiko Yoshioka, Carlotta Ikeda, Sankai Juku, Ko morobushi, Katsura Kan, Atsushi Takenuchi, Minako Seki, Akira Kasai among others.

The main elements that will be worked on in the workshop are: metamorphosis, presence, readiness, contrast, dance through images and tension between opposites. The objective is to free the body from the set of preconceived and mute gestures and movements it is used to, allowing access to the deep and authentic essence of movement and archetypal expression. Questioning the importance of Butoh today and how to incorporate it into a Western body.

Price: 10,00 €

Registrations and info: assproducao@teatrodasfiguras.pt

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/55369/butoh-workshop.aspx.