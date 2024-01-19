Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
In an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney’s The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Friday, January 19 at 7:30pm is cancelled due to ongoing icy conditions. Currently, all other performances will play as scheduled.
Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 19 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment and an email with further
information.
For any additional questions about The Lion King refunds, customers please contact your original point of purchase.
Broadway In Portland continues to closely monitor weather conditions. For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com and @BroadwayinPortland
