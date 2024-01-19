Tonight's Performances of THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Cancelled Due to Weather

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Today's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to Weather Photo 3 Today's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to Weather
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

The Lion King Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Lion KingIn an effort to ensure the safety of patrons, the touring company and Keller Auditorium staff, the performance of Disney’s The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium tonight, Friday, January 19 at 7:30pm is cancelled due to ongoing icy conditions. Currently, all other performances will play as scheduled.

 

Patrons who purchased tickets to the cancelled January 19 performance will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment and an email with further

information.

 

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

 

For any additional questions about The Lion King refunds, customers please contact your original point of purchase. 

 

Broadway In Portland continues to closely monitor weather conditions.  For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com and @BroadwayinPortland




RELATED STORIES

1
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as Rafiki Photo
Mukelisiwe Goba to Rejoin THE LION KING Tour as 'Rafiki'

Get the latest news on Disney's The Lion King North American Tour as Mukelisiwe Goba makes a triumphant return as 'Rafiki'. Find out all the details and dates for this highly anticipated production.

2
THE LION KING North American Tour to Welcome Back Syndee Winters Photo
THE LION KING North American Tour to Welcome Back Syndee Winters

The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome back Syndee Winters as “Nala” from August 22 through October 29, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets to The Lion King!

3
Photos: New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour! Photo
Photos: New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!

All new production photos have been released for Disney’s The Lion King North American tour, featuring Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala).

4
Video: Heather Headley Surprises THE LION KINGs Khalifa White Backstage Photo
Video: Heather Headley Surprises THE LION KING's Khalifa White Backstage

Watch Heather Headley (Broadway’s original Nala and star of Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias) surprise longtime fan Khalifa White (Nala in The Lion King tour) following a performance backstage.

More Hot Stories For You

International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February!International Percussion Sensation STOMP Is Coming To The Buddy Holly Hall In February!
Broadway Rose Will Present New Madcap Musical Comedy THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIOBroadway Rose Will Present New Madcap Musical Comedy THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO
Today's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to WeatherToday's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to Weather
Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes 

Videos

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Prepare to Make Her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Debut
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little in Portland And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (3/23-3/31)
Annie in Portland Annie
Keller Auditorium (5/14-5/19)
The Drag in Portland The Drag
Twilight Theater Company (9/06-9/22)
Everybody in Portland Everybody
Twilight Theater Company (5/10-5/26)
Beetlejuice in Portland Beetlejuice
Keller Auditorium (4/09-4/14)
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
Lightning Thief in Portland Lightning Thief
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (6/01-6/16)
The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui in Portland The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Twilight Theater Company (1/19-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You