TWELFTH NIGHT, OR WHAT YOU WILL to Tour Outdoor Venues with Sunstone Theatre

NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. Sign Up

Sunstone Theatre Company will present Twelfth Night, or What You Will by William Shakespeare from July 23rd through August 2nd at 6:30pm. On Thursday and Friday nights, performances will take place at the Thompson Garden Theatre located at 4232 N Kilpatrick St, Portland, OR 97203. On Saturday and Sunday nights, the company will travel to Trillium Creek Training and Rehabilitation Coalition, located at 27353 SW 45th Dr, Wilsonville, OR 97070. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at sunstonetheatre.org.

The production will be directed by Jake Merriman and features a celebrated cast including Abraham Baltazar (Sebastion), Emilia Barrera (Musician/Allegra/Priest), Kate Beldin (Malvolio), Isabelle Grimm (Feste), Kalin Harlowe (Sir Toby), Katie Mortemore (Captaine Marinara), Sarah Magen (Maria), Meg Morrigan (Antonio), Tony Pascalar (Valentine/Officer Dirrito), Caitlin Rose (Viola), Emily Smith (Sir Andrew Aguecheeke), KJ Snyder (Duke Orsino), Gillian Sowray (Lady Olivia) and Viola Stancil (Curio/Officer Guidice).

Twelfth Night is stage managed by Maddi Gray. The production team includes Eleanor Black (Set & Immersion Design), Julia Rotherham (Costume Design), Molly Gilbert (Intimacy Choreographer), Lex Bolsinger (Fight Choreographer) and Stacey Buchanan (Graphic Design). It is produced by Flinch Read, Bennett Buchholz and David Stephens.

When Viola and her twin Sebastian find themselves separated and shipwrecked in the far off land of Illyria, they assume one another dead. Through hidden identity, new love, and a little bit of music, Twelfth Night follows the journeys of Viola, Sebastian and the residents of Illyria as they grasp for joy despite the immeasurable grief and tragedy that surround them. Whether it is the grief of loss, unrequited love, or something more existential, each character asks us to consider questions as relevant now as they were four hundred years ago: when we are surrounded by grief and tragedy, how does hope persist? What can we cling to to keep us on our individual journey to joy? And how must we appreciate what we have, even when the world around us is full of hardship, uncertainty and fear?

'Twelfth Night explores finding joy and love while being surrounded by an onslaught of tragedy. I'm sure I'm not the only one that sees the parallels with what we are all experiencing right now. As we walk with these characters, we will find our own joy in these increasingly tragic times and discover that merriment and love are a form of resistance in themselves," said Bennett Buchholz, Director of Artistic Administration

Sunstone Theatre is a community-driven organization dedicated to empowering emerging theatre artists through professional, paid opportunities across all aspects of production. Founded in 2024, Sunstone has produced work of, by, and for young theatre-makers including audience-loved Becoming: An Evening of Student Written Theatre and The Grown-Ups. Twelfth Night is Sunstone's third installation in their summer outdoor theatre partnership with Trillium Creek Training and Rehabilitation Coalition, following productions of Alyse in Wonderland and Romeo & Juliet.

Need more Oregon Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...