Summit Health Cares Brings Broadway's Brightest Stars To The Stage Next Month

Get ready for the holidays among a sea of Broadway's hottest stars! Summit Health Cares is proud to present Broadway Rocks Cancer, a live benefit performance raising funds to help provide comfort to patients and their families fighting cancer. This year's event is on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 7 pm and will be hosted by Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cry-Baby, Rent). Hanke will be joined on stage by dozens of his Broadway colleagues to treat the audience to a rollicking evening of toe-tapping holiday show tunes, including: Julie Craig (Bye Bye Birdie, The Apple Tree, The Fantasticks), Alex Ellis (Catch Me If You Can, Legally Blonde, Titanique), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos, Rent, Wicked), Carly Hughes (Chicago, Pippin, Ragtime), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Hair, Parade, The Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Grasan Kingsberry (Aida, The Color Purple, Once On This Island), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party, Falling), Nicole Parker (Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, Wicked), Adam Roberts (Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Dee Roscioli (Fiddler on the Roof, The Cher Show, Wicked) and Andreas Wyder (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Interstate).

Summit Health Cares has been hosting Broadway Rocks Cancer since 2017 in an effort to ensure patients with cancer have the tools they need to maintain their emotional, physical and spiritual well-being throughout treatment - which increases quality of life and their chances of survival. "This is an incredibly important event for us," expressed Monica Cotton, Director of SHC's Cancer Resources & Navigation Programs. "We know from our patients the toll that cancer can take. While they're fighting for their lives, we want to do everything in our power to support them."

Proceeds raised at Broadway Rocks Cancer will go to the Patient-in-Need fund, providing grants for patients and their families fighting cancer to help with critical, non-medical expenses (like rent, utilities, groceries, childcare, nutritional supplements, etc.). The Patient-in-Need fund and all of SHC's Cancer Comfort Project programs exist to help reduce anxiety and allow patients to focus on what's most important - getting healthy.

"Getting the chance to create an evening of incredible music with friends, while raising money for the amazing work that Summit Health Cares is doing always makes me feel so good!" expressed Natalie Joy Johnson, performer in this year's event. "Bringing community together to uplift and support one another is what it's all about."

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit sh-cares.org or towertheatre.org.

Broadway Rocks Cancer would not be possible without the support of organizations and community partners who have generously donated so the show can go on. SHC is grateful to: BASF, Bend Surgery Center, BMS Technologies, Credit Associates, Inc., Providence Health Plan, Stilson Builders, Straight Edge Maintenance LLC, Summit Health, Therapy Works Physical Therapy, U.S. Bank, VillageMD, Visit Central Oregon, Welltower, and XPress Printing for their support of this important event.