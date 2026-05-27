STORM LARGE MAKES IT HOME to Make World Premiere at Portland Center Stage

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Portland Center Stage has announced the return of award-winning musician, actor, playwright, and author Storm Large to the PCS Main Stage with the world premiere of Storm Large Makes It Home, June 12–28, 2026. The limited 2-week run promises a powerhouse display of all new music, stark revelations, radical vulnerability, and the pure rock n' roll energy of a Portland legend.

Storm Large Makes It Home marks the second time PCS has partnered with Large and her longtime collaborator, James Beaton, to create an original show. Following in the footsteps of the record-breaking, 21-week sold-out run of Crazy Enough in 2009, and its subsequent 10th anniversary remount in 2019, Storm Large Makes It Home is an intensely personal—and often raucous—memoir-on-stage. It ventures into Large's turbulent family history with characteristic frankness and the electricity that only comes from live performance.

“Lighting up Portland with her unbelievable voice for over two decades — when she's not playing concert venues across Europe with Pink Martini, or singing at Carnegie Hall — we're thrilled to welcome Storm Large back home with this riveting new show,” says PCS Artistic Director and the Director of Storm Large Makes It Home, Marissa Wolf.

“I'm back at Portland Center Stage because I was asked to write another show for this incredible theater that taught me so much about art and about vulnerability,” adds Large. “It's been really exciting to dive in and write some new music for it, and really explore the question, ‘How can you make it home when the only home you've ever known didn't want you?'”

“Storm is revealing profound new stories about her childhood and the recent loss of her father,” says Wolf. “Her wild and beautiful show is deeply inviting to all audiences, as we each reach for a home to hold us.”

“You're gonna have a good time with me,” states Large. “Don't worry, I got you.”

An all-star backing band made up of longstanding Large collaborators, including James Beaton (Everclear, The Balls), Scott Weddle (The Flatirons, Amelia), Matthew Brown (Redray Frazier, She & Him), and Greg Eklund (Everclear), will appear onstage with Large.

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