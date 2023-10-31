Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre

This excellent world-premiere runs through Nov. 5 at the Curious Comedy Annex.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre

Young people have to deal with a lot these days – loneliness, the pressures of our digital world, school shootings, a general sense that things are falling apart. It’s no wonder that mental health struggles are on the rise in teens and young adults. SPIDER, a new play by Madeleine Adriance, commissioned by the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theatre, takes an unflinching look at these types of issues through the eyes of the young people who are experiencing them. It’s the most impactful show I’ve seen this fall.

Adriance, who was a member of the Young Professionals Company from 2016-2019, developed the play in collaboration with a group of teens, who she met with to talk about the issues most important to them. The result of this engagement is a show that feels completely authentic – achingly human characters grappling with difficult situations in highly nuanced ways.

SPIDER revolves around three pairs of characters, all around high-school senior age. Thomas (Aidan Colvin) and Max (Dylan Mojo) are friends making a Spiderman-inspired YouTube video that Thomas hopes he can monetize to help support his family. Stella (Olivia Chesire) and Alice (Emma Lombard) met playing an online video game and are navigating their first IRL meeting. Kit (Ava Anderson) and Seth (Elijah Tinker) are preparing for a school choir concert, while also dealing with the complexities of gender, sexuality, and identity.

The play addresses myriad issues, including gun violence, anxiety, and the many factors that inform our identity. It also gives us a recipe for fixing a lot of what’s wrong – show up for people, listen to what they have to say, give them a hug when they need it. It’s simple, but there’s no question that the world would be a better place if we all did these things.

The show is directed by Matthew Zrebski, who has a history of involvement in plays that speak to young people, and the cast and crew is made up of current and former members of the Young Professionals Company. Their great work in this show bodes well for the future of Portland theatre, while the play itself gives me hope that the world of tomorrow might contain a lot more empathy and kindness than we have today.

Due to the mature nature of the content, SPIDER is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up. If you are a teenager, have a teenager, or want to know more about what it’s like to be a teenager right now, definitely go see it. Also, keep an eye out for future Young Professionals performances and future plays by Madeleine Adriance.

SPIDER runs through Nov. 5 at the Curious Comedy Annex. Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Bernthal, Weller, Charmed Duo, Parrilla Added To FAN EXPO Portland Celebrity Lineup Photo
Bernthal, Weller, Charmed Duo, Parrilla Added To FAN EXPO Portland Celebrity Lineup

Jon Bernthal, Peter Weller, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, and Lana Parrilla have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 12-14, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center.

2
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Take The Morris Performing Arts Center Stage This December! Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Take The Morris Performing Arts Center Stage This December!

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is coming to The Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, IN this December. Presented by The American Theatre Guild, don't miss this spectacular show from December 1-3, 2023.

3
Irving Berlins HOLIDAY INN Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company Next Month Photo
Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company Next Month

Join Lakewood Theatre Company for the new musical  Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn and celebrate an entire year’s worth of holidays in just a short couple of hours! Audiences of all ages will be captivated by this glittering show, featuring Irving Berlin’s greatest hit songs, which will be presented by Lakewood Theatre Company.

4
WONDERLAND A Sketch Comedy Show By Jason Rouse Photo
WONDERLAND A Sketch Comedy Show By Jason Rouse

Experience the hilarious and imaginative world of 'WONDERLAND,' a sketch comedy show by Jason Rouse. Don't miss the laughter on November 10-11 & 17-18.

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's TheatreReview: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre
Review: BLOOD WEDDING at Shaking The TreeReview: BLOOD WEDDING at Shaking The Tree
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Portland PlayhouseReview: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Portland Playhouse
Review: MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION at Imago TheatreReview: MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION at Imago Theatre

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Charity Garfine in Portland Charity Garfine
Center For The Arts Foundation Little Theater (10/26-11/05)Tracker
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
VOCES8 in Portland VOCES8
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (3/06-3/06)
Les Miserables in Portland Les Miserables
Keller Auditorium (11/07-11/12)
Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Pines of Rome in Portland Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Presents Pines of Rome
Skyview Concert Hall (11/04-11/05)
Seussical Jr. in Portland Seussical Jr.
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (10/20-11/05)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano in Portland Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano
Lincoln Performance Hall (2/05-2/05)
Anna Polonsky + Peter Wiley: Exquisite Pairings in Portland Anna Polonsky + Peter Wiley: Exquisite Pairings
The Old Church Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
Chanticleer in Portland Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
Christmas in Christmasville, a Christmas Show about Christmas Movies in Portland Christmas in Christmasville, a Christmas Show about Christmas Movies
Twilight Theater Company (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You