Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre

Young people have to deal with a lot these days – loneliness, the pressures of our digital world, school shootings, a general sense that things are falling apart. It’s no wonder that mental health struggles are on the rise in teens and young adults. SPIDER, a new play by Madeleine Adriance, commissioned by the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theatre, takes an unflinching look at these types of issues through the eyes of the young people who are experiencing them. It’s the most impactful show I’ve seen this fall.

Adriance, who was a member of the Young Professionals Company from 2016-2019, developed the play in collaboration with a group of teens, who she met with to talk about the issues most important to them. The result of this engagement is a show that feels completely authentic – achingly human characters grappling with difficult situations in highly nuanced ways.

SPIDER revolves around three pairs of characters, all around high-school senior age. Thomas (Aidan Colvin) and Max (Dylan Mojo) are friends making a Spiderman-inspired YouTube video that Thomas hopes he can monetize to help support his family. Stella (Olivia Chesire) and Alice (Emma Lombard) met playing an online video game and are navigating their first IRL meeting. Kit (Ava Anderson) and Seth (Elijah Tinker) are preparing for a school choir concert, while also dealing with the complexities of gender, sexuality, and identity.

The play addresses myriad issues, including gun violence, anxiety, and the many factors that inform our identity. It also gives us a recipe for fixing a lot of what’s wrong – show up for people, listen to what they have to say, give them a hug when they need it. It’s simple, but there’s no question that the world would be a better place if we all did these things.

The show is directed by Matthew Zrebski, who has a history of involvement in plays that speak to young people, and the cast and crew is made up of current and former members of the Young Professionals Company. Their great work in this show bodes well for the future of Portland theatre, while the play itself gives me hope that the world of tomorrow might contain a lot more empathy and kindness than we have today.

Due to the mature nature of the content, SPIDER is recommended for audiences ages 14 and up. If you are a teenager, have a teenager, or want to know more about what it’s like to be a teenager right now, definitely go see it. Also, keep an eye out for future Young Professionals performances and future plays by Madeleine Adriance.

SPIDER runs through Nov. 5 at the Curious Comedy Annex. Click Here.