Review: SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY at Triangle Productions

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Four Southern women, one unforgettable night out, Savannah Sipping Society is the show your soul needs right now.

There are shows that leave you walking out into the night air with a smile plastered on your face and a little more faith in the world than you had when you walked in. Savannah Sipping Society is absolutely one of those shows. If you've been looking for an excuse to gather your girlfriends, call your sister, mom, aunt, or daughter, or simply treat yourself to a genuinely wonderful evening of theater this is it.

The premise is irresistible: four Southern women, each suffocating in the sameness of daily routine after having changes forced upon them that they neither wanted nor expected. They are brought together by fate, disguised as an excruciatingly hot yoga class, and a well-timed happy hour featuring bad wine and bourbon. Over six months of laughter, misadventures, and a variety of liquid refreshments, they discover a rare and precious friendship and the realization that it is never, ever too late to start over.

The four women at the center of this story could not be in better hands than with the cast assembled here. Michelle Maida gives Randa a warmth and emotional honesty that grounds the whole production, making her the beating heart of the ensemble. Lisamarie Harrison's Jinx is an absolute riot. Her comic timing is sharp, and she delivers punchy one-liners with such confidence that the audience barely has time to stop laughing before the next one lands. Helen Raptis brings a lovely, layered quality to Dot, finding genuinely heartfelt moments tucked beneath the laughs and reminding us why we love live theater. Beth Willis as Marlafaye is simply a joy to watch. She is bold and surprising in equal measure, the kind of performer who lights up every scene she's in.

Together, these four women have an electric chemistry that feels completely natural, as if they have known each other for years. Watching their friendship develop on stage is genuinely moving and hilarious. The dialogue is sharp and wonderfully Southern, full of zingers you'll be quoting for days afterward.

The play balances laughter with real heart, touching on life's losses and the quiet courage it takes to reinvent yourself through anger and grief. Director Don Horn never lets it get heavy though, this is a comedy that rewards its audience with bittersweet moments that sneak up on you in the best possible way.

The message at the core of this story is that it's never too late to make new old friends, but it never feels like a greeting card sentiment. It feels like a genuine, hard-won truth, delivered by four remarkably talented women who make you believe every word of it.

Whether you come with your Best Friend, your book club, your mom, or just yourself, you will leave this theater feeling lighter, warmer, and grateful you came. Treat yourself to this one. You deserve a great night out, and this production delivers. It’s a party you won’t want to end.

Funny, heartfelt, and completely charming. Go see it. Savannah Sipping Society is on stage at Triangle Theatre through April 13th.

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