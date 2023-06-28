Review: CARDIAC ORGAN: A GOTH CABARET at Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble

This creepy cabaret runs at PICA through July 8.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director Photo 1 The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director
Lakewood Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Next Month Photo 2 Lakewood Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Next Month
Backstage Drama, Black Excellence, And The Echoes Of Theatre History Ring Out In Red Velve Photo 3 Backstage Drama, Black Excellence, And The Echoes Of Theatre History Ring Out In Red Velvet At Bag&Baggage Productions
IN PIECES by Joey Contreras to be Presented by Bridgetown Conservatory in July Photo 4 IN PIECES by Joey Contreras to be Presented by Bridgetown Conservatory in July

Review: CARDIAC ORGAN: A GOTH CABARET at Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble

What kind of entertainment do the undead enjoy when they go out on the town? A cabaret, of course, featuring your standard cabaret classics like Xmal Deutschland’s “Incubus Succubus” and Bauhaus’s “Bela Lugosi's Dead.” But you don’t have to be a monster to experience such a show – until July 8, the living and other demons can enjoy a spooky evening out together thanks to CARDIAC ORGAN: A GOTH CABARET, the latest offering from Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble (PETE).

If you were lucky enough to catch PETE’s sea shanty cabaret, Drowned Horse Tavern, in 2015, think of CARDIAC ORGAN as a goth version of that. If not, picture a cabaret episode of “What We Do in the Shadows.” (And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, you have some mandatory viewing to catch up on.)

The Goths here are chimeras of sorts – what you might get if you combined Visigoths, vampires and other creatures of the night, and the goth subculture.

Performed by Rebecca Lingafelter, Cristi Miles, and Amber Whitehall, backed by a live band (Mark Valadez, Kora Link, and Ezri Reyes), the cabaret features 80s mostly British goth music, standup, storytelling, and other performances that defy easy classification (it’s PETE after all). Highlights include Lingafelter’s face-changing rendition of “She’s Lost Control,” by Joy Division, a gravity-defying performance by Whitehall, guest vocalist Kora Link singing the Cocteau Twins’ “Sugar Hiccup,” and Cristi Miles, just in general.

There are plenty of laughs, a few surprises, and some very impressive theatre magic, mostly thanks to Peter Ksander, whose sets are always more complex than they seem at first glance.

Directed by Jacob Coleman, CARDIAC ORGAN is excellent fun – not the good, clean type, but the vastly superior creepy, twisted type. Slither up to the bar for a Red Rabbit and enjoy the show.

CARDIAC ORGAN: A GOTH CABARET runs at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art through July 8. Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
IN PIECES by Joey Contreras to be Presented by Bridgetown Conservatory in July Photo
IN PIECES by Joey Contreras to be Presented by Bridgetown Conservatory in July

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre has revealed the cast of its July 2023 production of In Pieces by Joey Contreras.

2
Lakewood Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Next Month Photo
Lakewood Theatre Company to Present THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Next Month

To kick off the summer season Lakewood Theatre Company will be presenting the Portland area premiere of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, a jukebox musical comedy by Roger Bean, that takes a cotton-candy-colored musical trip down memory lane. Directed by Thomas C. Graff, the production will continue through August 20, 2023, on the Headlee Mainstage at Lakewood Theatre Company. 

3
Backstage Drama, Black Excellence, And The Echoes Of Theatre History Ring Out In Red Velve Photo
Backstage Drama, Black Excellence, And The Echoes Of Theatre History Ring Out In Red Velvet At Bag&Baggage Productions

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's resident professional theater company, reckons with the history of black representation in the theater with their regional premiere of Red Velvet by Olivier Award winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti, directed by newly appointed Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb in his first directorial role at Bag&Baggage.

4
The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director Photo
The Red Door Project Names Patrick Walsh As Its New Executive Director

The Red Door Project (formally known as The August Wilson Red Door Project) has hired an Executive Director.

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... (read more about this author)

Review: IN A DIFFERENT REALITY SHE'S CLAWING AT THE WALLS at Shaking The TreeReview: IN A DIFFERENT REALITY SHE'S CLAWING AT THE WALLS at Shaking The Tree
Review: MARY JANE at Third Rail Repertory TheatreReview: MARY JANE at Third Rail Repertory Theatre
Review: TRUE STORY at Artists Repertory TheatreReview: TRUE STORY at Artists Repertory Theatre
Review: MYRA'S STORY at Corrib TheatreReview: MYRA'S STORY at Corrib Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viennese Revolutionaries | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schubert & Faure: Masters of Lyricism | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Viano Quartet | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW@NIGHT: Tri-Angles | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Alberta Rose Theatre (7/05-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Alexi Kenney & Soovin Kim | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/11-7/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT with Protégés Diana Adamyan & Zitong Wang
Gresham Arts Plaza (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# umama womama: Coleman, Lash & Ngwenyama | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/10-7/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (6/29-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FREE Young Artist Institute Final Ensemble Showcase
Pilot House, University of Portland (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voices of the Soul featuring Fred Child | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/23-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You