Reading of LESBIAN PAGEANT to be Presented as Part of Fertile Ground Festival

A reading of Lesbian Pageant (Working Title), co-written and performed by Virginia Baeta and Amy Driesler, will be presented as a part of Fertile Ground Festival. Other artists to be announced.

A rent increase for a 26-year old lesbian bar threatens its existence, and Darcy has a plan to save it. Is the 90's-themed Lesbian Pageant she dreams up as a fundraiser the answer? Or do the lesbians around her have different ideas about what needs to be saved? Lesbian Pageant skips through time and space - real and imagined - exploring what it means to be a lesbian in a lesbian community, the importance of spaces for queer people, and what makes someone feel they belong.

Conceived by Amy Driesler and Virginia Baeta, this reading is the result of a January 2024 workshop (dramaturg/director, Tamara Carroll) which was funded by Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC). Amy and Virginia have been performing on stage together since 2006. This is the first play they've written together.

Reading details: Monday 4/15 at 8:30pm and Tuesday 4/16 at 7pm. Tickets $10-15.