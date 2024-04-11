Portland Playhouse Reveals Lineup For 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Playhouse has unveiled their highly anticipated 17th Season with a lineup of four productions. Each offers spectacular stories, unforgettable performances, and heart-stopping moments featuring world-class talent.

The season opens with Amélie, a magical musical based on the beloved film, which showcases small acts of kindness that have the power to transform lives.

Next up their timeless holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, returns with joy, hope, magic, and ghosts, promising an enchanting experience for the whole family.

The season then brings us Notes from the Field, a powerful story created from over 250 interviews, exposing the injustices of the criminal justice system and inspiring audiences to action.

Finally, audiences will be treated to Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, August Wilson's masterpiece that explores themes of heritage, freedom, and belonging in post-slavery America.

"Portland Playhouse's 17th season is designed to take our audiences on a journey through the transformative power of storytelling," says Brian Weaver, Portland Playhouse’s Artistic Director. "Each of these productions, with their unique worlds and characters, invites us to explore the depths of human emotion and the potential for change within us all."

To celebrate the launch of their 17th Season, Portland Playhouse is offering a 10% discount on an Anytime Subscription to those who purchase by May 10th - it’s the best discount of the season! Visit www.portlandplayhouse.org/season17 or contact the box office at (503) 488-5822 to secure your subscription.