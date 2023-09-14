Portland Opera Opens 2023/24 Season with Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Portland Opera Opens 2023/24 Season with Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Mozart's comic masterpiece, The Marriage of Figaro, kicks off Portland Opera’s 2023/24 season this October and November. Set in 18th-century Seville, the adventures of Figaro and Susanna unfold with wit and delight in this satire about nobility and power. Although written over 230 years ago, this empathetic comedy is an enduring example of Mozart’s sublime music, layered with a narrative that reflects on today’s society. The Marriage of Figaro will be performed at Keller Auditorium on October 28, November 3, and November 5 (matinee), 2023. The performances will be sung in Italian with English captions.  

Count Almaviva is determined to woo Susanna, who is engaged to Figaro—a servant in the household. The betrothed will do whatever it takes to navigate the Count’s advances; and the Countess—fed up with her husband’s infidelities—joins in the chaos, too. Mozart’s comedic opera of twists and turns features some of the most beautiful music ever written, a healthy dose of irreverence, and is a joyful reminder of our shared humanity.  

“From the first notes of the exuberant overture, musical surprises shock and pop at every turn, announcing plot twists and cliffhangers to come,” says Elizabeth Askren, conductor of The Marriage of Figaro.  

Fenlon Lamb makes her Portland Opera debut as Stage Director, along with conductor Elizabeth Askren who leads the Portland Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Richard Ollarsaba, who made his company debut as Escamillo in Carmen last season, returns to the Portland Opera stage as the Count. Leela Subramaniam, who made her company debut in the roles of Annu, Young Girl, and Reporter in Thumbprint, returns as Susanna. The company welcomes debuting artists Esther Tonea (fresh off of 3 years in San Francisco Opera's Adler Program), as the Countess, Jesús Vicente Murillo (who just made his Metropolitan Opera Debut in Don Carlo in 2022) as Figaro, Deepa Johnny (who just completed the 2022-23 season in LA Opera’s prestigious Domingo-Colburn Stein’s Young Artist Program) as Cherubino, Matthew Burns (an opera veteran with over 25 years of experience around the country) as Doctor Bartolo, and Tesia Kwarteng (coming off an incredible Broadway debut in Camelot at Lincoln Center) as Marcellina.   

Four members of the Portland Opera Resident Artist Program will make their debuts in this production: Roland Hawkins II as Don Basilio, Sankara Harouna as Antonio, Antonio Domino as Don Curzio, and Edward Forstman as the Chorus Accompanist. Returning artist Judy Yannini will sing the role of Barbarina.  

Scenery for this production was constructed by Pacific Opera Victoria and is owned by Arizona Opera. Props were built by Arizona Opera. Costumes built by Portland Opera.   

The Marriage of Figaro is made possible with the support of Remy Wines. Portland Opera appreciates the continuing support of the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Community Foundation, Regional Arts and Culture Council, the Oregon Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. Portland Opera is a member of OPERA America.  




