Photos: PSU Presents the West Coast Premiere of Aditi Brennan Kapil's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Power, corruption, ethics and sexual freedom are at the core of Portland State University Theater’s production of Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” in a groundbreaking modern translation of the 420-year-old play by Aditi Brennan Kapil. See photos from the production.

Kapil’s translation of “Measure for Measure” was commissioned by Play On Shakespeare as part of the collaborative project titled Shakespeare’s First Folio: 1623-2023. The play is thought to have been written around 1603 or 1604 and was published as part of the Bard’s First Folio in 1623.

Comedic and sharp-edged, “Measure for Measure” takes place in the sexually corrupt city of Vienna. Unwilling or unable to bring the city back under his control, the Duke of Vienna places his deputy, Angelo, in charge before disguising himself as a Friar to keep an eye on Angelo’s work. Quickly taking charge of the situation, Angelo reinstates harsh laws that restrict the sexual freedom of the people of Vienna. Despite his efforts to crack down on the city’s moral failings, Angelo finds himself giving in to his own illicit desires. Caught up in Angelo’s machinations, siblings Claudio and Isabella face their own crises of morality as they attempt to navigate the intricate web of power that seeks to ensnare them. PSU Theater’s rendition of Shakespeare’s “problem play,” directed by Karin Magaldi, explores the shifting and complex role of power in morality, examining people’s hidden dynamics and the true nature that is revealed when their desires have been exposed.

The production runs February 29 through March 9, 2024 at Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Avenue, Portland. Opening night is Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($6 - $20; free for PSU students) are available at https://www.pdx.edu/music-theater/measure-for-measure or by calling (503) 725-3305.