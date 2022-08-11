Photos: Get a Sneak Peek at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at Portland Center Stage

The work of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer Jonathan Larson returns to Portland Center Stage after a 7-week run of his blockbuster musical Rent. Larson's autobiographical musical tick, tick ... BOOM! was written before Rent and is in many ways its origin story. Featuring a similarly rocking score, it offers a backstage tour of the love and sweat Larson put into making his Broadway musical dreams a reality.

PCS Artistic Director Marissa Wolf will direct tick, tick ... BOOM!, joined by Music Director Ash, and Choreographer Muffie Delgado Connelly. The cast includes two artists making their PCS debuts: Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof, 1st National Tour) as Jon and Lauren Steele (well-known in Portland by her stage name Lo Steele; Bella: An American Tall Tale, Portland Playhouse) as Susan. One of PCS's 2022 JAW featured playwrights, Tyler Andrew Jones (Even Faster Than a Blink), returns in the role of Michael.

Previews for tick, tick ... BOOM! begin on August 20, opening night is August 26, and it runs through September 18 on The Armory's U.S. Bank Main Stage. Season tickets are on sale now and regular tickets will go on sale on August 2, 2022.