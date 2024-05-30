PETE's A SEAGULL Comes to Ellyn Bye Studio Theatre at Portland Center Stage in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS will present PETE’s a seagull, June 29-July 13 in the Ellyn Bye Studio Theatre at Portland Center Stage (128 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209).

a seagull is a love letter and an elegy, the building of a play, the striking of a set, the putting on and taking off of roles and hats and moments. The play is asking us to reckon with our role as artists in the world. The play is also begging you to continue to put on your shoes and walk out the door and come to the Theatre to be with us in a darkened room with lights.

There will be dead birds and beating hearts.

This project is the culmination of 10 years of PETE working on new translations of Chekhov plays. Drawing on Štĕpán Šimek’s translation of Chekhov’s The Seagull and the writing of company member Chris Gonzalez (Cardiac Organ: A Goth Cabaret, The Americans), PETE will devise a new play that asks: what are we all really doing here?

Directed by PETE co-artistic director Rebecca Lingafelter, with text by company member Chris Gonzalez (PETE’s Cardiac Organ and The Americans) and original translation by Štĕpán Šimek, the play features performances by PETE co-artistic directors Jacob Coleman, Cristi Miles and Amber Whitehall, alongside guest performers Maureen Porter (Third Rail Rep), Ken Yoshikawa (Puck in the recent PCS staging of Midsummer), Damaris Webb (Vanport Mosaic), and Roo Welsh (PETE’s The Americans). PETE’s design team, as always, features company members Jenny Ampersand (costumes), Miranda k Hardy (lights), Peter Ksander (set), Trevor Sargent (video/systems), and Mark Valadez (sound).

Made possible with support from Ronni LaCroute, Pancho Savery, Ellen Walkley & Brian Myers, The Oregon Cultural Trust, the Regional Arts and Culture Council, The Kinsman Foundation and The Mental Insight Foundation.

Comments