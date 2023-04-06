Oregon Children's Theatre Appoints Jenn Hartmann Luck As Producing Artistic Director

Oregon Children's Theatre (OCT), Oregon's largest non-profit professional theater for young audiences, announces the appointment of Jenn Hartmann Luck as its new Producing Artistic Director. This appointment follows a nationwide search and has been made official by the Oregon Children's Theatre's Board of Directors.

Jenn Hartmann Luck is a multi-hyphenate theatre artist, educator, director, producer, songwriter/composer, and arts leader who has been working in the Arts Education and Theatre for Young Audiences space for 25 years, serving communities of young people and their families though the performing arts. Most recently, Hartmann Luck has served as Director of Partnerships and Programming for Education at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, presenting full seasons of live performing arts programming for young audiences and building an Education Department that served over 22, 000 students per year. She has served on the Board of Directors for the International Association of Performing Arts for Youth (IPAY), is a Lecturer in the Department of Theatre & Dance at the University of Texas at Austin, is a proud member of TYA/USA, AATE, and The Dramatist Guild, and is currently sitting on the SXSW EDU Advisory Board. She holds a BA in Theatre Performance from Arizona State University and an MFA in Drama and Theatre for Youth and Communities from The University of Texas. Prior to her time in Austin, she was part of P.L.A.Y (Performing for Los Angeles Youth); the award-winning Education Department at Center Theatre Group.

"It is an absolute privilege and honor to have been named the new Producing Artistic Director for Oregon Children's Theatre," commented Hartmann Luck. "Knowing the rich history of this organization and how respected OCT is throughout the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, I am simply thrilled to join the staff and board to continue this great work." Hartmann Luck will be OCT's third Artistic Director in its 35-year history, following Stan Foote and Marcella

Crowson, and she is excited to continue OCT's mission through award-winning productions and education programs. "I am eager to start collaborating with the incredible artists, educators, administrators, and young people who have been the heart and soul of OCT for many years. I look forward to learning and listening and engaging with the Portland community and to fully

supporting OCT's commitment to access, inclusion, equity, and antiracist practices throughout everything we do on stage and off. But mostly, I just can't wait to get to know the young people of Portland!"

"After a thorough national search, we are thrilled that Jenn is joining Oregon Children's Theatre," commented Dre Slaman, OCT's Board President. "Jenn's experience in the field made her stand out, and we are confident that her creativity, leadership, and passion will build on OCT's legacy while guiding us towards new heights of artistic excellence and innovation. We look forward to working together to create impactful programming that will enrich our community while building a bright and vibrant future for our organization. With Jenn at the helm, we are excited to continue OCT's mission of transforming lives and creating meaningful theatre experiences for our youth."

In addition to Hartmann Luck's experience in arts administration and education, she is a creator of new musical theatre and is passionate about developing new works for families - a skill that is sure to help shape OCT's programming and build on its national legacy of presenting new and exciting theatrical experiences to Portland audiences and families. She is the composer and co lyricist of Gretel! The Musical, The Battlefields of Clara Barton, and The New Next-door Neighbor (co-written with award-winning playwright Suzan Zeder). Additionally, she is developing, Keys, a new musical for young audiences, with playwright Roxanne Schroeder-Arce and director Anthony Runfola of Magik Theatre in San Antonio. Keys was selected as part of the New Plays for Young Audiences workshop at NYU in 2022 and will be featured at the 2023 TYA/USA National Conference and Festival Song Slam. This new work will have its world premiere at Magik Theatre in the 24/25 season.

When she is not collaborating on new musicals, Jenn is working closely with young people, teaching songwriting workshops, and producing her own material. She launched her label "Lucky Hart Records" in November 2021 with the release of her newest album: Raise Your Voices (Songs Celebrating the Kids Who Are Changing the World.) This 11-track, album of original material, which she produced, wrote, and performs on, features songs inspired by young people from across the country who are making the world a better place.

Hartmann Luck's proudest role is that of mom to her two children, with whom she and her husband will relocate to Portland this summer after officially begin her tenure as Producing Artistic Director in May 2023.

Founded in 1988, Oregon Children's Theatre (OCT) has served well over two million children, teachers, and families. Its mission is to create exceptional theater experiences that transform

lives. OCT is Oregon's largest non-profit professional theater for young audiences and a resident company of Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. Performances are held weekdays for school audiences and on weekends for family audiences. OCT offers numerous school services including study guides, teacher professional development opportunities, in-school workshops, and an extensive outreach program. OCT's year-round Acting Academy offers theater classes for children ages 3-18 and the Young Professionals Company, a year-round mentoring program for teens that includes professional level training, education, and public performances.

Funding for Oregon Children's Theatre's 2022-2023 season is provided in part by the National Endowment of the Arts, Shubert Foundation, the Regional Arts & Culture Council, the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation, and the Oregon Arts Commission.