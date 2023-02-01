Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakewood Theatre Company Presents THE GIN GAME This Month

Performances run February 23 – March 4, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn will be presented by Lakewood Theatre Company on its Side Door Stage for eight performances from February 23 through March 4, 2023. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 PM and Saturday matinees at 2:00 PM February 26 and March 4.

Directed by Nancy McDonald, The Gin Game tells the story of Fonsia Dorsey (Lisa Knox), a woman in her twilight years now residing in a retirement home. Fonsia's loneliness is interrupted by the surly charm of fellow resident Weller Marin (Mark Pierce) who teaches her how to play gin. As they seemingly become close over the shuffle of cards, much is revealed about their regret-filled lives.

The New York Times called the play "a thoroughly entertaining lesson in the fine art of theatrical finesse. The closest thing the theatre offers to a duel at 10 paces."

Lisa Knox plays Fonsia Dorsey, a prim and proper elderly woman who appears to be a fragile victim, abandoned by everyone she loves, but appearances can be deceiving, and the truth is eventually revealed. Knox's recent credits at Lakewood include Bertha in Boeing Boeing, Miss Skillon in See How They Run, Mrs. Harcourt in Anything Goes, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Miss folliet foulkes in Murder on the Nile, Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act, Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show, and Gussie in The Ghost of David Belasco.

Playing Weller Marin, a deeply angry man who sees life in terms of winning and losing is veteran actor Mark Pierce. Mark appeared at Lakewood as Santa in Elf, the Musical in both 2021 and 2022. He also is remembered for his standout performance as Benjamin Franklin in the musical 1776.




