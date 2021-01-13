Lakewood Theatre Company Presents Online Productions of ACTING COUNSEL by C.S. Whitcomb

The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works has moved online this year, providing a new challenge for playwrights and an exciting new way for you to watch all the plays your heart desires. While you're putting together your list of shows to see, make sure you include these two productions produced by Lakewood Theatre Company!

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fertilegroundfestival/

Watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe-WOknRqjsepdc6DeuyQpQ

Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a collection of one act plays by High School playwrights from the Portland metro area who have been selected to work with professional directors, actors and playwrights to gain insight, experience and feedback to develop their plays. YPF provides an opportunity for these playwrights to learn and discover how to hone their playwriting skills through a series of workshops with theatre professionals. The culmination of this process is to experience the audience response at this presentation of their work.

This year's Young Playwrights Festival includes new works by Emily Imanishi, Aishwarya Marathe, and Casey Tilgner and performances by Paul Glazier, Tom Walton, Melissa Whitney, and Kelly Godell. Lakewood Theatre Company, Linestorm Playwrights, and PDX Playwrights produce this program together with the help of playwright mentors, Matthew Zrebski, C.S. Whitcomb. The YPF is director Megan Kate Ward who has been directing and producing plays in Portland for over 12 years.

The Young Playwrights Festival is supported, in part, by a grant from the City of Lake Oswego.

You can see the Young Playwrights Festival Saturday, January 30th at noon streaming for free on Fertile Ground's Facebook and YouTube pages. Contributions are encouraged to support Lakewood and/or the Festival.

Acting Counsel by C.S. Whitcomb -This second online play offering offering from Lakewood in the 2021 Fertile Ground Festival tells of an aging actor who comes to see a lawyer to write up a will, the attorney offers him a trade. "Full disclosure: I saw your Lear. Twice. I'll do it for free if you'll help me deliver a summation to the jury that might get an 18-year-old kid off Death Row." And so begins an unlikely collaboration and friendship where the stakes are literally life and death. Where the Law meets the Theatre and hopefully justice will prevail.

The production, directed by playwright C.S. Whitcomb, features Tobias Anderson, Tom Walton, Don Stewart Burns, and Asher Ross.

C.S. Whitcomb is one of Oregon's most prolific playwrights whose plays have been produced off-Broadway, regionally, and locally. The Seven Wonders of Ballyknock (2015) and Parnassus On Wheels (2018) both had world premieres at Lakewood Theatre Company. She wrote Stoker and Santos produced for Proscenium Live by Portland Shakespeare Project. Lear's Follies was commissioned by Portland Shakespeare Project and had its world premiere, produced by them, at Artists Rep. She has been nominated for the Angus Bowmer Award, Emmy, Drammy, Edgar Allan Poe, and Writers Guild of America Awards.

You can see Acting Counsel Wednesday, February 3rd at noon streaming for free on Fertile Ground's Facebook and YouTube pages. Contributions are encouraged to support Lakewood and/or the Festival.