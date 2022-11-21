Julia Murney, Conrad Ricamora & More to Star in BROADWAY ROCKS CANCER Benefit Performance

The best way to get into the holiday spirit is by enjoying holiday classics performed by Broadway's hottest stars. And now you can! Summit Health Cares is proud to present Broadway Rocks Cancer, a benefit performance raising funds to help provide comfort to patients and their families fighting cancer. This year's event is on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7pm (PST) and will be hosted by the one and only, Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Cry-Baby, Rent). Hanke will be joined on stage by a star-studded group, including: Alex Ellis (Catch Me if You Can, Legally Blonde, Titanique), Colin Hanlon (Falsettos, Rent, Wicked), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Hair, On the Town, Phantom of the Opera), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change; Come from Away; The Book of Mormon), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party, Falling), Joe Aaron Reid (Catch Me if You Can, Chicago, Ghost), Conrad Ricamora (The King and I, Here Lies Love, Soft Power), Adam Roberts (Pippin, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town, Cry-Baby).

"We've been hosting this event since 2017 and every year, it gets better and better," expressed Joe Finocchiaro, Executive Director of SHC. "We hear from patients day in and day out what a tremendous difference the Patient-in-Need fund and Comfort Project are making in their lives. Our goal is to continue providing that support to ensure patients with cancer and their families have all the tools they need to beat this disease."

Having outstanding medical treatment is vital to any patient fighting cancer. While Summit Health Cancer Centers in Oregon and New Jersey are bringing a higher level of care to patients, studies show that there is much more to treatment success than excellent medical care. Proceeds raised at Broadway Rocks Cancer will go to the Patient-in-Need fund, helping reduce financial toxicity for patients with cancer and their families by providing grants to help pay for everyday bills (e.g., rent, utilities), groceries, travel to treatment or specific nutritional supplements that patients need for their cancer treatment. In addition, proceeds will help expand SHC's Cancer Comfort Project offering multiple resources for patients with cancer and their families, from one-on-one patient navigation services helping access community resources to movement and mindfulness classes, therapeutic music and more. Critically, all of these programs will help reduce anxiety and allow patients to focus on what's most important - getting healthy.

"My grandmother battled stage 4 cancer and with the overwhelming medical bills, she didn't have the funds to pay for everyday items she needed," explained Adam Roberts, performer in this year's event. "Having an organization like this come to her aid would have smoothed out the process and quelled the family's burdens a bit."

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit sh-cares.org or towertheatre.org.

Broadway Rocks Cancer would not be possible without the support of organizations and community partners who have generously donated so the show can go on. SHC is grateful to: BASF, Coverys, Elite Electric, Gecko Solutions, Humana, PKA Architects, PacificSource, Providence Health Plan, Stilson Builders, Summit Health, Therapy Works Physical Therapy, Visit Central Oregon, and XPress Printing for their support of this important event.

ABOUT SUMMIT HEALTH CARES

Summit Health Cares was founded as Summit Medical Group Foundation in 2013 by Summit Medical Group, the premier independent physician-led multispecialty medical group, which is now Summit Health. The foundation is focused on supporting neighbors in underserved communities across Oregon, New York and New Jersey, helping them gain access to the medical, educational and social services they need to live a healthier life. To learn more about Summit Health Cares, visit sh-cares.org.