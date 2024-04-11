HADESTOWN, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More Announced for Hult Center Broadway In Eugene 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hult Center for the Performing Arts has just announced its biggest ever season of the Broadway in Eugene series, featuring more shows and performances than ever before, as well as its first ever “first-run” presentation, featuring Back To The Future: The Musical straight from Broadway.

The 2024 – 2025 season will include:

Hadestown – November 15-17, 2024

Back to the Future – December 3-8, 2024

Dear Evan Hansen – February 7-9, 2025

Hamilton – March 25 – April 6, 2025

MJ: The Musical – July 22 – 27, 2025

The Season will also include three add-on shows including:

STOMP – January 10-11, 2025

CHICAGO – Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025

Riverdance – June 3-5, 2025

This season announcement marks the second year of the Hult Center's management of the Broadway in Eugene series following the takeover for the 2023/2024 season. Management of this series has allowed the Hult Center to launch more extensive Education & Engagement programs including the Bridge to Broadway program which served 575 youth in our community through workshops, backstage tours, and subsidized tickets to performances.

“We're beyond thrilled to be continuing the Broadway in Eugene series at the Hult Center and have been blown away by the feedback we've received on how this series impacts so many in our community, from developing artists, to the incredible economic ripple effect felt throughout from businesses in our communities, including restaurants, hotels, and more. While this may be our biggest season yet, it's only the beginning of some ambitious plans," said Hult Center Interim General Manager, Jeff Weinkauf.

Subscription renewals are now available for all current Broadway in Eugene subscribers, with new subscriptions becoming available at a later date, and then followed by single ticket sales to be announced later this summer.

ABOUT THE SHOWS:

HADESTOWN

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Eugene in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look — from the point of view of both the parents and young people — at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

HAMILTON

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

MJ: The Musical

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Eugene, OR in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, and in London's West End…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Eugene, OR as it makes its premiere at the Hult Center in July 2025.

ADD-ON SHOW INFO

STOMP

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

CHICAGO

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

RIVERDANCE

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

ABOUT THE HULT CENTER

Built by the people of Eugene, the Hult Center has quite an impressive history. Since its grand opening in 1982, the Hult Center has been charming audiences and popular performers alike with its stunning architectural and acoustical features. From the towering glass Lobby, the grand 2,447-seat Silva Concert Hall with its basketweave ceiling and the intimate 495-seat Soreng Theater with its intriguing asymmetrical design the Hult Center is truly a great arts facility. The Hult Center is operated by the City of Eugene's Cultural Services Division, as part of the City's Library, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.