Disney's FROZEN is Coming to Keller Auditorium

Casting has been announced for the Portland engagement of Disney's Frozen. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony Award®-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive three-week premiere engagement at Keller Auditorium beginning Thursday, March 5, with performances playing through Sunday, March 22 at 1pm. Opening night is set for Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven, as well as Stella Cobb (Young Anna), Alyssa Kim (Young Elsa), Jaiden Klein (Young Elsa), and Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Anna).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Clay Roberts, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

In Portland, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm (with a matinee performance at 1pm on Thursday, March 19), Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm (except for Sunday, March 22 when the final performance is at 1pm).

The full schedule for the Portland engagement of Frozen can be found here:

https://portland5.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?linkID=pcpa&groupCode=&timeDateFrom=2020-3-1-00.00.00&timeDateTo=2020-3-31-24.00.00&grandParent=BAAFROZEN

Accessible seating for patrons using wheelchairs and their companion(s) is available at all performances. You can purchase wheelchair seating by phone, in person, and online. Ample seating chairs are available upon request. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances.

For additional information on ADA seating and services, personal assistance selecting accessible seats or for more information about accessibility, please contact the Broadway in Portland Box Office by phone at 503-417-0573 (M-F, 10a-5pm) or email Broadway@PortlandOpera.org.

There is a VIP Ticket Package which includes the best seats in the theatre and the Ultimate Fan Pack, with three exclusive merchandise items. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling 503-295-3509.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





