Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez To Deliver Conference Keynote And Concert At Second Annual Stage The Change PNW Conference

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, and stage actor and author, best known to Broadway fans for her roles in In the Heights and Hamilton.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez To Deliver Conference Keynote And Concert At Second Annual Stage The Change PNW Conference

Broadway Star Mandy Gonzalez will close the Tower Theatre Foundation's annual two-day Stage the Change PNW Conference in Bend, Oregon on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with a keynote address to high school conference attendees followed by a concert to attendees and members of the general public.

The conference, now in its second year, invites high school students from around the Pacific Northwest to employ performing arts to find their social voice and be catalysts for change.

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, and stage actor and author. She possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Mandy originated Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In the Heights, for which Mandy received a Drama Desk Award. Mandy also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity." Most recently, Mandy starred on Broadway in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler.

Mandy also received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin'. Television viewers have had the pleasure of seeing Mandy in her recurring roles in the hit series "Madam Secretary" and "Bull," and alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building." Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in "Across the Universe" directed by Julie Taymor, "After" starring opposite Pablo Schreiber and "Man on a Ledge" with Sam Worthington. Mandy can also be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's "Mulan 2."

A frequent concert soloist, Mandy has performed with symphony orchestras around the world, including at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. Mandy is a Warner Music East / West artist and released her debut album, FEARLESS, which debuted at #13 on the iTunes pop charts. Mandy is also an author-she recently published her Young Adult novel series, FEARLESS, published by Simon and Schuster. In her quest to create positive change, Mandy is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad-a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity. #FearlessSquad connects people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves, and helps them empower each other.

The Stage the Change conference is being held outside of New York for the second year and is in partnership with the New York-based nonprofit also called Stage the Change. Since 2013, Stage the Change in New York has offered a conference to high school students with the mission to empower teens to use performing arts to find their social voice and be catalysts for change. Guest speakers and panelists at the New York conference have included Tony-Award winning Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell (Man of the Mancha, Ragtime), Tony-Award winning Broadway star Gavin Creel (Hello Dolly, Book of Mormon, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hair), television, film and stage actress Jessica Hecht (Friends, Fiddler on the Roof), Broadway composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Shrek, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Terrence McNally, four time Tony Award-winning playwright, Broadway Producer and activities Tom Kirdahy, Drama Desk Award Winner, writer, actress and activist, Anna Deavere Smith; Broadway actor and playwright.

High School students in the Pacific Northwest attending the full, two-day Stage the Change conference, will enjoy:

Friday evening - Conference welcome, Keynote Address by Kimberly Howard Wade, Caldera Arts' Executive Director, and dessert reception sponsored by Bonta Gelato.

Saturday morning - Student performing arts showcase.

Saturday afternoon - Three interactive workshop sessions with four themed tracks, titled:

Art and Racism; Diversity, Equity and Art; LGBTQAI2S+ Equality; Adversity Meets Innovation

The twelve workshops will be held at our partner site OSU-Cascades. Confirmed workshop presenters:

From Central Oregon:

· Actor/Owner of Somewhere That's Green John Kish

· Poet and Musician MOsley WOtta

· Actor and Activist Marcus LeGrand

From Eugene:

· Choreographers/Dancers #instaballet

From Ashland:

· Actor/Dancer/Musician and Founder of Native American Studies Program at Southern Oregon University Brent Florendo

From Salem:

· Drag Performer Lylac

From Portland/Metro:

· Singer-Songwriter Maiah Wynne;

· Actor/Director PassinArts' William Earl Ray

· Actor and Director Willow Norton

· Choreographer and Dancer Samuel Hobbs

· Taiko Company Unit Souzou

From Seattle:

· Musician James Miles (Executive Director of Third Stone, operating the music and arts festival Bumbershoot)

Saturday night

6:30 pm - Mandy Gonzalez Keynote followed by concert.

Cost for 2-Day/All-Access Conference is $20 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232341®id=83&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.towertheatre.org%2Feducation%2Fstage-the-change%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All students and chaperones need to purchase a pass.

Limited public tickets for Mandy Gonzalez's concert are available towertheatre.org.

Tower Theatre thanks our Stage the Change supporters: Bend Cultural Tourism Fund, St. Charles Healthcare, Ronald W Naito Foundation, Autzen Foundation, Deschutes County Arts & Culture Grant, Pacific Power, Umqua Bank, and MDU Resources Foundation. Thank you to our dessert sponsor Bonta Gelato.




Lakewood Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season of Plays Photo
Lakewood Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season of Plays
Lakewood Theatre Company will begin its 71st season with six productions on its Mainstage and three productions on its Side Door Stage beginning July 14, 2023.  
CHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next Month Photo
CHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next Month
The glorious harmonizing of spirituals and exuberant, soulful dancing will raise the roof at Portland Center Stage this spring when Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy soars onto the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Choir Boy begins preview performances on April 15, opens on April 21, and runs through May 14.
COME FROM AWAY Plays the Hult Center in April Photo
COME FROM AWAY Plays the Hult Center in April
The American Theatre Guild will present the must-see engagement of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage for eight performances April 25–30, 2023.
Review: FORBIDDEN FRUIT at Shaking The Tree Photo
Review: FORBIDDEN FRUIT at Shaking The Tree
This is very intimate theatre, and not just because it’s performed for small groups in small rooms. Every piece deals with an intimate subject – something we don’t like, or don’t know how, to talk about. So, buckle up. And go see it.

More Hot Stories For You


Lakewood Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season of PlaysLakewood Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season of Plays
March 21, 2023

Lakewood Theatre Company will begin its 71st season with six productions on its Mainstage and three productions on its Side Door Stage beginning July 14, 2023.  
CHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next MonthCHOIR BOY Comes to PCS Next Month
March 17, 2023

The glorious harmonizing of spirituals and exuberant, soulful dancing will raise the roof at Portland Center Stage this spring when Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy soars onto the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Choir Boy begins preview performances on April 15, opens on April 21, and runs through May 14.
COME FROM AWAY Plays the Hult Center in AprilCOME FROM AWAY Plays the Hult Center in April
March 17, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the must-see engagement of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage for eight performances April 25–30, 2023.
Tony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This AprilTony-Winning Play THE INHERITANCE Comes To Portland This April
March 10, 2023

Triangle Productions presents “The Inheritance,” the sprawling two-part play about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for best play, making Matthew López the first Latino playwright to win the award. Part 1 runs April 6-17 and Part 2 runs June 1-17.
Portland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & MorePortland Center Stage Sets 2023-2024 Season Featuring HAIR, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More
March 8, 2023

Portland Center Stage has revealed its 2023-2024 Season. The eight-play lineup kicks off in September with a mix of spectacular, fierce, and engaging plays offering a thrilling balance of beloved classics, iconic music, and vibrant stories that all investigate our current moment. 
share