BEETLEJUICE, CHICAGO And More Announced for 2024–2025 Broadway Season At Stranahan Theater

The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its highly anticipated 24–25 Season for the Stranahan Theater.

The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: CHICAGO, BEETLEJUICE, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, CLUE, and LES MISÉRABLES.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in Toledo and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24-25 starting with the premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical LES MISÉRABLES. This show will join the hilarious Broadway smash hit, BEETLEJUICE, and the hilarious whodunit, CLUE. This Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the sixth year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInToledo.com.

CHICAGO

Jan. 23–26, 2025

Stranahan Theater

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

We're hotter than ever.

BEETLEJUICE

Feb. 25–March 2, 2025

Stranahan Theater

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Toledo.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

April 3–6, 2025

Stranahan Theater

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

CLUE

May 6–11, 2025

Stranahan Theater

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

LES MISÉRABLES

June 3–8, 2025

Stranahan Theater

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.