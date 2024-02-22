Ari Notartomaso Presents Original Musical WAKEMAN In Concert At The Alberta Rose Theatre

Rising film and television star Ari Notartomaso is coming to Portland to perform the score of a new Broadway-aimed musical. Show scheduled for Sunday, February 25th at Alberta Rose Theatre

The Rosetta Project: WAKEMAN is a new folk/Americana musical written by Jenn Grinels and inspired by the remarkable true story of Sarah Rosetta Wakeman, who fought in the Union Army during the Civil War.

Rising television and film star Ari Notartomaso will lead the cast of “STORIES & BONES: Highlights from The Rosetta Project: WAKEMAN.” Notartomaso was a breakout star on the recent television show Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+). A viral sensation, their performance of the song “Crushing Me” from Grease… has catapulted them into the public eye. Notartomaso has participated in developmental readings of “The Rosetta Project: WAKEMAN'' this past year in New York City and will sing the titular role. The concert event at Alberta Rose Theatre also features a full band and fourteen incredible Portland-based singers.

Says Notartomaso of the show, “We did one performance of this music last year, and it's stuck with me ever since. Jenn brings the perfect blend of musical theatre, folk, and pop, for a night you won't forget!”

Notartomaso adds,”It's so special that this concert is happening in Portland. Jenn's connection to this place makes it the perfect way to introduce this music to the public. I wouldn't miss that for the world.”

The Rosetta Project: WAKEMAN is written by Portland, OR-based writer and performer Jenn Grinels. Grinels has recently been chosen as the inaugural writer in residence for the Emerging Writers Residency at Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City. Grinels will head to NYC this spring to workshop The Rosetta Project: WAKEMAN.

The cast of dynamite young singers at the Alberta Rose Theatre concert will include Ella Korn, Cam Jordan, Luke Stewart, Jason Nuesa, Isaac O'Farrell, Teague Shattuck, Graham Buyagawan, Terry Kitagawa, Austin Comfort, Danya Torp-Pereda, Marin Donohue, Elsa Dougherty, and Maxine Nuesa. The band features Ross Seligman, Will Amend, Aaron Jodoin, and René Ormae-Jarmer. Also performing and directing the evening will be Merideth Kaye Clark.

This moving, electrifying evening of music is appropriate for all ages and for fans of musical theater, Brandi Carlile, Mumford and Sons, the Lumineers, and Hadestown. Come laugh, cry, tap your toes, and be dazzled by the power that music has always had: to connect us all in our shared humanity, as we search for meaning in an ever polarizing world.

Tickets

Tickets are available on the Alberta Rose Theatre website. ($25 Advance, $30 Day Of)

Minor ok when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Rosetta Project

The Rosetta Project in concert was originally produced in conjunction with Bridgetown Conservatory, in Portland, OR, winning the 2021 Broadway World Regional Award for Best Musical. Since then, the musical has been a Top 20 Finalist for the National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival (chosen from works submitted by more than 900 composers and librettists) and in 2024 Grinels is finalist for the prestigious Kleban Prize for Lyrics.