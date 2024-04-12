ANASTASIA The Musical Opens At Gallery Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gallery Theater of McMinnville, Oregon has announced the opening of Anastasia The Musical on Friday, April 26, 2024. The opening night performance will be followed by a reception for patrons, cast, and the production team.

This dazzling musical transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Show dates: April 26 - May 19

Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16

Recommended ages: 11+

Book by Terrence McNally; Music by Stephen Flaherty; Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Directed by Garrett Gibbs

Cast: Stephanie Gibbs, Tommy Stallone, Tom Spencer, Seth Renne, Melissa Thomas, Tiffany Carlson, Esther Morgan, Betsy LeClair, Darian Kindred, Dominique Bjorlin, Faith Heupel, Jayden Smith, RJ Tofte, Sean Brady, John Gaunt, Julia Vickery, Kira Lee, Mallory Speten, Mason Astley, Travis Morgan, Patricia Dwyer.