9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: the Musical will open at Lakewood Theatre Company April 26 and continues through June 9, 2024.

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. The musical features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, and is based on the screenplay by Patricia Resnick and Colin Higgins.

Lakewood’s production of 9 to 5: the Musical is directed by Dennis Corwin. The musical director and conductor is Mak Kastelic and Choreography is by Laura Hiszczynskyj and Melody Wells-Benitez.

Performances are April 26 - June 9, 2024 with the following schedule: Thurs-Sat at 7:30 PM, Sundays, at 2:00 PM, one Saturday (May 25) at 2:00 PM, and two Wednesday performances (May 15 and 29) at 7:30 PM. Lakewood Theatre Company features an intimate 220-seat theatre located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

The Title Sponsors for 9 to 5: the Musical are Stephen & Nancy Dudley, the Directorial Sponsor is Samantha Richardson, and the Guest Artist Sponsor is The Aldrich Group.

Ticket prices are $49 for adults and $46 for seniors. Other discounts are available for students and groups. For additional information and tickets call the Lakewood Box Office at (503) 635-3901 or order online at https://www.lakewood-center.org/

Special note: On Wednesdays May 15 and May 29, the theatre continues its Wine or Whiskey on Wednesday program called WOW: 25-35. For audience-goers 35 and under, tickets are priced at $25 each. Use the code WOW25 when ordering tickets online to get this special discount. At these performances there will be a complimentary wine tasting one hour before curtain courtesy of an Oregon vineyard/distillery. OLCC rules apply! Bring your ID for the tasting!

The Story: Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss, Franklin Hart (Sean Ryan Lamb). In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, (Laura Hiszczynskyj), Judy (Blythe Woodland) and Doralee (Madison Curtis) live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

The talented ensemble playing multiple roles features Margo Schembre, McKenzie Brock, Alyssa Beckman, Clara-Liis Hillier, Adam John Roper, Aidan Nolan, Nate Moss, Eric Zulu, Richie Stone, Xander Dean, Amanda Marie Pred, Aurora Hernandez, Abbe Drake, Leia Young, Michael Streeter, and Melody Wells-Benitez.

Artistic Staff: 9 to 5: the Musical is directed by Dennis Corwin and the assistant director is William Shindler. The Music Director and Conductor is Mak Kastelic, Choreography is by Laura Hiszczynskyj and Melody Wells-Benitez. The Stage Manager is Kendra Comerford, Sound Design is by Marcus Storey, Set Design is by John Gerth, the Costume Designer is Janelle Sutton, the Assistant Stage Manager is Lisa Bondarenko, Lighting Design is by Isaiah Johnson, Prop design is by Micah Steury, and the producer is Steve Knox.