Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music is Set For September

🎭 NEW! Poland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Poland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of Europe’s most important contemporary music events, the Warsaw Autumn International Festival of Contemporary Music will take place in Warsaw, Poland in September 2026. The festival is the country’s leading platform for avant-garde and experimental music, presenting premieres, new commissions, and works by leading composers and performers from around the world across multiple venues in the capital.

The opening weekend will begin on Friday, September 19, with a wide range of exhibitions and experimental works, including A sample, or sound cross-section, of an insect, a virtual exhibition and application presented by the Warsaw Cultural Observatory Lab across multiple city sites such as the park in front of Ujazdowski Castle, Castle Square, Piaseczyński Canal in Agrykola Park, and the former bear enclosure area.

That same day features multiple accompanying exhibitions and installations, including Phantom Power at the Austrian Cultural Forum and Spaces at Zachęta – National Gallery of Art. The evening program includes the opening of Phantom Power with a meeting with the artist, as well as Festival Internet Radio. Additional works include The purity of chaos, a music installation at the Center for the Development of Creative Industries, Column Hall, and a large-scale concert at the Grand Theatre – National Opera featuring ensembles and performers including Sinfonia Varsovia, the Grand Theatre Choir, the Children’s Choir “ARTOS,” and conductor Duchnowski, alongside a long list of collaborators. Later that night, an accordion and percussion-focused program featuring multiple artists including Oliveros, Zemler, Piotrowicz, and others is presented at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

On Saturday, September 20, the festival continues with ongoing installations of A sample, or sound cross-section of an insect and exhibitions at Zachęta. The day includes repeated performances of long, long time ago / now, a sound performance at the Baj Theatre, as well as additional festival programming across the city. Evening highlights include performances by the London Sinfonietta at the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music, and HerSound by Walshe at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, followed by late-night club programming at Pardon, It’s Here.

The festival expands further on Sunday, September 21, with family-focused concerts such as Family songs at the Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art, alongside meetings with creators including Duchnowski, Wiśniewska, and Trybuś at the Austrian Cultural Forum. Other events include Warsaw Autumn – Contexts: Music and erotica, an author meeting featuring Baird, Augustine, and Literska, and performances across institutions including Hashtag Lab and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw. The day closes with major ensemble performances and contemporary works at ATM Studio and ZPSM Concert Hall No. 1.

From September 22–24, the program continues with intensive daily performances, workshops, and discussions, including composer meetings and composition workshops with Jodlowski and Zielińska, as well as performances by ensembles and orchestras at venues such as TR Warsaw, Hashtag Lab, and the Polish Radio Concert Studio. Highlights include works by the European Workshop for Contemporary Music under Bohn, Ensemble Modern conducted by Stockhammer, and a range of contemporary premieres and multimedia performances, including Girls with transistors and film screenings within the HerSound series at the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

The festival reaches its final stretch from September 25–28, featuring talks on music, media, and aesthetics, concerts by ensembles including HARD RAIN SOLOISTENSEMBLE, the Warsaw Branch of the Polish Composers’ Union, and major orchestral programs at ATM Studio. The closing days include appearances by SWR Vokalensemble and SWR Experimentalstudio, electronic and audiovisual performances at the Copernicus Science Centre Planetarium, and contemporary music showcases at the State Ethnographic Museum and TR Warsaw. The festival concludes on September 28 with Opera for the Deaf Festival, EP and additional site-specific performances.

Otrzymuj wiadomości z Broadwayu na WhatsAppie Otrzymuj najnowsze aktualności, wiadomości i ekskluzywne treści bezpośrednio w aplikacji.