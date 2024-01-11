VIRTUOSO Announces Premiere Cast Album Recorded In Both Polish And English

The highly anticipated Original Polish Cast Recording of VIRTUOSO is set to captivate audiences worldwide on Friday, February 2, 2024.

VIRTUOSO was the winner of the Paderewski Musical Project, an initiative sparked by the success of Hamilton and organized by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute in Warsaw, Poland. The competition focused on creating a musical inspired by the life of Ignacy Paderewski, a founding father of the modern Polish Republic.

This original musical features book, music and lyrics by New York City-based writer Matthew Hardy and boasts orchestrations for a 15 piece orchestra and arrangements for an ensemble of 30 by Andrew Fox with additional orchestrations by Andy Roninson. Under the direction of Jerzy Jan Połoński, along with energetic choreography by Paulina Andrzejewska-Damięcka, Radosław Mateja's music direction, and the creative prowess of set designer Mariusz Napierała and costume designer Agata Uchman, VIRTUOSO promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. The heartfelt Polish translations by Lesław Haliński and Przemysław Kieliszewski bring an authentic touch to the narrative.

Virtuoso draws inspiration from the life of the world-renowned pianist, composer, and statesman Ignacy Paderewski. Paderewski, the first soloist to grace the stage of Carnegie Hall, gained international fame with concerts across America and Europe. During World War I, he redirected his talents to aid Poland in regaining independence, ultimately becoming the Prime Minister of the newly-liberated nation in 1919.

Matthew Hardy's ingenious score seamlessly blends rock, R&B, and gospel with classical compositions by Paderewski, Chopin, and Beethoven, crafting a musical journey that transcends time and genres.

The album, meticulously produced by The Musical Theatre in Poznań under Przemysław Kieliszewski's direction, features a stellar cast of leading Polish musical theater actors. Barbara Melzer portrays Helena Modjeska, Oksana Hamerska embodies Helena Paderewska, and Janusz Kruciński brings Ignacy Paderewski to life. The album boasts 21 tracks in Polish, with an additional 8 bonus tracks recorded in English. Marcin Januszkiewicz, Anna Federowicz and Dagmara Rybak are featured on the English tracks.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of VIRTUOSO as streaming links go live on February 2nd at https://linktr.ee/virtuosothemusical.

