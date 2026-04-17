Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Perform Pittsburgh Premiere of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

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Ben Stevenson OBE's ballet retelling of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, will make its Pittsburgh premiere, presented with live music from the PBT Orchestra. PBT will perform the whimsical, family-friendly ballet May 15-17 at the Benedum Center as the closing production of its 2025-26 Dream Season.

A Midsummer Night's Dream ballet, based on William Shakespeare's iconic comedy, weaves a tale of quarrels and reconciliations between Oberon and Titania, the fairy king and queen and the romantic misadventures of two mortal couples—all under the spell of the mischievous fairy, Puck. The dreamy forest escapade will captivate audiences with its comedy, romance and playfulness. The ballet incorporates stunning costumes, lush scenery, exceptional choreography and a recognizable, vibrant Felix Mendelssohn score, brought to life by the PBT Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh.

“I am delighted to share Ben Stevenson's enchanting production of A Midsummer Night's Dream with Pittsburgh audiences for the first time,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “This beautiful story ballet, filled with magic, myth and whimsy, is a lovely way to end our amazing Dream Season.”

Ben Stevenson OBE was a decorated and acclaimed ballet dancer, teacher, ballet director and choreographer. Stevenson's profound impact on dance spanned decades and continents, shaping countless careers and elevating ballet companies to global prominence. Regarded as the Artistic Director of Houston Ballet, Texas Ballet Theater and Co-Director of the now defunct National Ballet, he choreographed more than 30 ballets, including Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella, Dracula and the beloved parody The Nutty Nutcracker. For his lifetime of achievement, Stevenson was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999. He also received three gold medals at the International Ballet Competition (1972, 1982, 1986), the Dance Magazine Award in 2000 and the Texas Medal of Arts in 2005.