DEAR EVAN HANSEN Regional Premiere to Take Place at Pittsburgh Musical Theater

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Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present Dear Evan Hansen, running April 30 through May 24 at the Gargaro Theater.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has resonated with audiences around the world for its honest exploration of mental health, social media, and the universal desire to belong. Featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Steven Levenson, the musical includes well-known songs such as "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," and "For Forever."

The cast features Anthony Marino Jr. as Evan, Zanny Laird as Heidi, Brett Goodnack as Larry, Erin Cain as Zoe, Joshua Clark as Connor, Bre Short as Cynthia, Maya Fullard as Alana, and Maximillian Milligan as Jared. Rounding out the supporting cast are Ocean Chang, Joseph Digney, Taylor Terry, Collin Yates, Jake Emmerling, Mary Lamb, Luca Boudreau, Lucy Spang, and Liam Gedris. The production team is led by Colleen Doyno (Producer), Tim Seib (Director), Lucas Fedele (Choreographer), and Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director).