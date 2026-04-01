Adam W. McKinney & Garrett Smith Lead SPRING MIX With Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

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Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present its annual SPRING MIX program April 10–12, 2026, at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The mixed repertory program will feature four works spanning classical and contemporary ballet, including a world premiere and a Pittsburgh premiere.

Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney curated the program, which includes choreography by Mark Godden, Barak Marshall, and Garrett Smith, alongside McKinney’s own staging.

“It was important to me to include a variety of diverse, thought-provoking works in this year's Spring Mix,” said McKinney.

ANGELS IN THE ARCHITECTURE

Choreography by Mark Godden

Making its Pittsburgh premiere, this ballet is set to Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and reflects the values and aesthetics of Shaker communities through minimalist design and movement.

SWAN LAKE ACT II PAS DE DEUX (“WHITE SWAN”)

Original choreography by Lev Ivanov, staged by Adam W. McKinney

This excerpt from SWAN LAKE highlights the central duet between Odette and Siegfried, known for its precise lifts and fluid, swan-like movement.

MONGER

Choreography by Barak Marshall

Returning to the repertory, MONGER explores the lives of domestic workers within a hierarchical household, combining theatrical storytelling with an eclectic musical score.

MEET YOU AT MIDNIGHT

World premiere by Garrett Smith

Closing the program, this new work draws on themes of identity and self-reflection, with choreography created in collaboration with the company’s dancers.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

August Wilson AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

April 10–12, 2026

Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Tickets start at $33.50 and are available at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666.