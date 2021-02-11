Virtual Art Camp For Kids Arrives at Scottsdale Arts For Spring Break

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation and Scottsdale Public Art will present a virtual art camp for kids in March, just in time for spring break.

Filled with adventurous activities for families, participants in the Camp Dreamtree Spring Break Experience will travel to a parallel universe known as Crystal Burn with their DreamScout Kit full of art supplies, various online components, augmented reality (AR) interaction, and a live Jamboree with Fireweather Studio, the founding artists of the original "Camp Dreamtree" art installation and experience.

The art camp runs from March 8-21, 2021. During that time, DreamScouts (ages 5 and older) can participate in a five-day session, along with the online Jamboree at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13. It is recommended to purchase the DreamScout kit before March 1 to allow sufficient time for shipping.

The kits cost $15 and come with enough supplies for three DreamScouts, including materials for three different art activities. Instructional videos and new AR experiences will be released throughout each week for those activities. It is also possible to access the activities for free online while using everyday household items to create the projects.

"The Camp Dreamtree Spring Break Experience is an innovative way for families to connect with the bright and imaginative world of Crystal Burn from their very own backyard," said Brittany Arnold, teen and family coordinator for Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. "'Camp Dreamtree' can be accessed from around the world by anyone with a love of ingenuity, curiosity and wonder."

"Camp Dreamtree" is all about being kind and practicing respect for wonder, encouraging DreamScouts of all ages to be present in their environment and to develop resilience and ingenuity in problem solving.

Fireweather Studio has previously presented "Camp Dreamtree" as a physical installation, including a popular run at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library in 2014, but the Spring Break Experience marks the debut of the art camp's augmented reality features, created in conjunction with Scottsdale Public Art and Hoverlay, the app that hosts the AR components. Scottsdale Arts previously worked with Hoverlay to create AR experiences for Canal Convergence in November and for various works in the Scottsdale Public Art Permanent Collection.

"'Camp Dreamtree' has always been about another world, and AR allows that other world to enter ours," said Roy Wasson Valle of Fireweather Studio. "Working with Hoverlay and Scottsdale Arts to create an augmented reality portion of 'Camp Dreamtree' provides greater accessibility for the public to interact with the world of Crystal Burn and its inhabitants."

Among those inhabitants is Izimbra, a 16-foot-tall, yellow cone who speaks, laughs and dreams. AR will allow participants to view the natural environment of Crystal Burn with a digital overlay. Using the camera on their mobile devices, DreamScouts will be able to "see" Izimbra and her friends, go on a virtual tour of "Camp Dreamtree" and discover hidden animations.

"When we are actively involved in wonder, and we choose curiosity and kindness in our actions, we become brighter contributors to our society," said Koryn Woodward Wasson of Fireweather Studio. "Teachers and parents will benefit from reminding their students, and themselves, how rewarding it is to evaluate our surroundings, share our stories and find alternative uses and solutions for the world around us."

Learn more about "Camp Dreamtree," order your DreamScout Kit, and register for the Camp Dreamtree Jamboree at ScottsdaleArtsLearning.org/camp-dreamtree-spring-break-experience/.