University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The School of Theatre, Film & Television will present the Arizona Repertory Theatre production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the beloved romantic comedy, from April 14 – 28 in the newly renovated Marroney Theatre.

Much Ado About Nothing is the sparkling tale of two couples, Claudio and Hero, played by Leland Hao (BFA Acting, '25) and Isabella Russo (BFA Acting, '25) respectively, and Benedick and Beatrice, played by Babacar Ba (BFA Acting, '24) and Sydney Townsend (BFA Musical Theatre, '25). The two couples find themselves fighting for love while battling various matchmaking and manipulation machinations.

TFTV's version of the production is set in Italy in the early 1950s, with choreography handled by students Holden Jones (BFA Musical Theatre, '25) and Catherine Kim (BFA Musical Theatre, '25).

“It's been a super exciting process getting to be on the other side of the table and seeing our vision come to life,” reflects Jones. “We tried to allow the story to influence each character's movement to continue moving the story forward with dance. We're incorporating elements of swing, jitterbug, rock and roll, and even some traditional ballroom and classical influences.”

The production is directed by Associate Professor David Morden, whose Arizona Repertory Theatre credits include Inspecting Carol, Lend Me a Tenor and Top Girls. He has also worked on numerous ART productions as voice/text/dialect coach.

“This play has always intrigued me because it is, in a way, a drama wrapped in a comedy. Or a comedy that dips into drama. It's a sometimes hilarious, sometimes difficult story that teaches us something about how we relate to each other and how we play out first, second and third impressions in our relationships. This production has been a joyous collaboration with professional designers, UA faculty and students. In particular, Holden Jones and Catherine Kim have contributed fantastic choreography to the production that is fun, unusual and an enormous boon to telling this story.”

A post-show discussion with the director and cast will take place on Friday, Apr. 26. Ticket discounts are available. This production qualifies for our free student ticket program.