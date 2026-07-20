TheaterWorks to Present JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

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TheaterWorks has announced its upcoming production of the iconic Broadway musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the second production of the company's exciting 2026–2027 Mainstage season. The dazzling and high-energy show will run August 28 – September 13, 2026, at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, located at 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria.

In its full Broadway version, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat remains one of the most iconic musicals to ever cross the Broadway stage. It features classic characters, unforgettable songs, and a message of hope, resilience, and the power of dreams. The musical has dazzled audiences of all ages for more than five decades since its Broadway debut.

TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby directs the production. Hamby has been with TheaterWorks for more than 15 years, and has directed many notable shows that have recently graced the TheaterWorks stage, including The Wizard of Oz, A Christmas Carol, The Prince of Egypt, and many others.

'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is pure joy,' said Hamby. 'It's filled with unforgettable music, vibrant storytelling, and an energy that will leave you smiling long after the curtain falls. At TheaterWorks, we're creating a production that celebrates the power of believing that even life's greatest challenges can become our greatest triumphs. Whether it's your first time experiencing Joseph or your fiftieth, I promise you'll leave inspired, uplifted, and ready to dream in technicolor.'

TheaterWorks Director of Patron Experience Paul Pedersen is set to choreograph this high-energy show, bringing his signature flair to the iconic dance numbers.

'I've loved Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for years because it embraces everything I love about musical theater,' said Pedersen. 'Big dance numbers, larger-than-life characters, humor, heart, and an explosion of color. It's impossible not to smile while working on this show, and I hope audiences leave the theater feeling that same sense of joy.'

Music direction for the production is provided by TheaterWorks' resident music director, Lincoln Wright.

The title role of Joseph will be played by Nick Gunell, whom TheaterWorks audiences may remember from his jaw-dropping performance as Quasimodo in the company's 2023 production of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, or as the charming Monty D'Ysquith in the company's 2023 production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Joining him is Molly Lajoie as the showstopping Narrator. Lajoie returns to the TheaterWorks stage just after completing her stint as director and choreographer for the 2026–2027 Mainstage season opener, Annie.

The cast also features Tyson Lund as Pharaoh, Ben Mosedale as Jacob/Potiphar, Jacob Currie as Simeon, and Brittany Corrigan as Mrs. Potiphar.

Costume Designer Whitney Tres is bringing the show's titular Technicolor Dreamcoat to life. Tres has been in the costume industry for 20 years and has worked in theaters across the valley, including past credits at TheaterWorks and Phoenix Theater. The coat is such an important part of the production that it almost functions as a character in its own right. Whitney Tres is excited to design and create such an iconic piece, and is sourcing fabric of all textures, styles, and colors to give the signature coat the perfect look for the show.

The unforgettable score spans genres from pop to rock to jazz, including beloved songs such as 'Any Dream Will Do,' 'Go, Go, Go Joseph,' and 'Close Every Door.' Based on the biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers, and his multicolored coat, this high-energy musical follows Joseph's journey from betrayal to triumph as his unshakable belief in his dreams leads him to greatness. This vibrant, heartwarming show explores how dreams can change the course of fate, inspire others, and reveal the true potential within us all.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are on sale now and start at just $38. Tickets may be purchased online at theaterworks.org or by calling the TheaterWorks Box Office at 623-815-7930 (option 0). The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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