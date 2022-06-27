Theater Works' Youth Works Presents JUNIE B. JONES, August 12-28

Theater Works' Youth Works' production, Junie B Jones Jr. The Musical, based on Barbara Park's beloved book series, explores childhood friendships and imaginations, August 12-28 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

Directed by Meribeth Reeves with musical direction by Elize Kurbat and choreography by Cydney Trent, Junie B Jones Jr. The Musical features Junie B Jones (Zara Sego), Daddy & Mother (Zacary Johnson & Mimi Aguilar), Mr. Scary (Neo Hamm), Herbert (Wybie Torres), and Lucille (Claire Theodore), Junie's former best friend.

From musical lyricist and composer Marcy Heisler and composer Zina Goldrich, the creators of Dear Edwina and Dear Edwina JR. featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones Jr. and its youth cast will capture audiences' and Broadway Junior performers' hearts - just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

Tickets are $22-26 and are available at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. Box Office or online at boxoffice@theaterworks.org. For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org. For ticket information, call the Box Office at 623-815-7930.