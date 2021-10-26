The Sonoran Desert Chorale Announces Holiday Concert CELEBRATE!

The Sonoran Desert Chorale is inviting you to Celebrate! the season with its annual holiday concerts.

Celebrate! performances will take place Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Advance single tickets are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more; tickets at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students. Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538.

Celebrate! includes a spectacular selection of songs ranging from the age-old traditional carol Pat-a-pan to a joyful organ and choir rendition of O sing unto the Lord by Cecilia McDowall. Composers from Beethoven to Whitacre will be featured with a great mix of a cappella pieces, as well as instrumental accompaniment, for this program filled with musical surprises.

The concert features works by John Rutter, Mack Wilberg, Bob Chilcott, William Mathias, Malcolm Archer and more. Two arrangements by Dan Forrest of traditional carols - Silent Night and O Come, All Ye Faithful - will touch and enchant through both quiet reflection and relentlessly energetic accompaniment. A special highlight will be the Chorale performing Shawn Kirchner's beautiful arrangement of O Holy Night.

These are just some of the musical moments awaiting audiences at the Chorale's holiday concert, Celebrate! Join the Chorale as they "Deck the hall with boughs of holly" for surely "'Tis the season to be jolly!"

Please Note: The Chorale is so happy to be bringing live choral music back to the community again. Out of consideration for all, please note that all concert attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the performance venues. You are encouraged to check our website for a complete statement of the Chorale's COVID-19 safety protocol - SonoranDesertChorale.org.