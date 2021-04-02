The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA

The Phoenix Theatre Company is concluding its series of socially-distanced outdoor shows with a swoon-worthy tribute to musical great Frank Sinatra. My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra features the story and music of the first great popstar. The high-energy production runs at The Phoenix Theatre Company's socially-distanced outdoor venue April 14 through May 23.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra is a walk down memory lane through the music of one of the greatest artists of all time. The production is set in a mid-century cabaret-style bar with an ensemble of four performers singing and dancing their way through vignettes of Sinatra's life story. The Phoenix Theatre Company's production includes modern touches in the costuming, an LED screen which serves as a backdrop and the high quality lighting and sound design audiences expect from The Phoenix Theatre Company.

"Frank Sinatra was one of those rare performers who left audiences electrified," says D. Scott Withers, director of My Way at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "His songs are timeless, tender and tough all at the same time. He drew people in with his approach to the lyrics and after the song ended, he left the air charged. He had a voltage."

The show includes Sinatra favorites and hidden gems performed by a three-piece orchestra and local Phoenix artists familiar to The Phoenix Theatre Company stage. Songs include "Fly Me to the Moon," "I Get A Kick Out of You," "New York, New York," and, of course, "My Way." Artists include real-life couple pairs Trisha Ditsworth and Matravius Avent, as well as Jessie Jo Pauley and James Gish.

"This production features four phenomenal voices, the finest performers in the Valley," adds Withers. "They're incredible storytellers. I'm thrilled to work with them to bring this show to life. I know the audience will leave the performance having witnessed a one-of-a-kind experience; they'll leave in awe of the talent we have right here in our own city."

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra runs Apr. 14 through May 23. Tickets are $59. The Phoenix Theatre Company's outdoor venue has socially-distanced seating, with contactless ticketing and programs. Masks and temperature checks are required for staff and patrons. To learn more about health and safety measures, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/health. To buy tickets call 602-254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com/myway.