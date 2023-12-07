The Musical Instrument Museum to Present MusicaNova Orchestra's FINISHED UNFINISHED

MusicaNova Orchestra presents "Finished Unfinished" at the MIM on January 22.

Dec. 07, 2023

The Musical Instrument Museum brings a concert of contrasts as it presents MusicaNova Orchestra's FINISHED UNFINISHED on Monday January 22 at 7 pm. The Musical Instrument Museum is located at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Tickets for FINISHED UNFINISHED are $33.50 and $38.50 and on sale at mim.org

 

Led by MusicaNova Orchestra's Music Director Warren Cohen, the concert includes two fascinating pieces, Anton Bruckner's Symphony in F Minor and a completed version of Schubert's "Unfinished" Symphony No 8 in B Minor.

 

Franz Schubert famously never finished his Eighth Symphony. Renowned musicologist William Carragan took up the challenge, mostly using Schubert's work to fill in the gaps. MusicaNova performs Carrragan's inspired completion of Schubert's unfinished symphony, giving audiences a peek at what might have been.

 

Anton Bruckner's Symphony in F Minor, sometimes called “00,” is the first symphony he wrote. It was never performed during his lifetime—it received its premiere in 1924, a month after what would have been the composer's 100th birthday. MusicaNova will celebrate Bruckner's 200th birthday with this early example of the composer's greatness. A truly rare piece, Bruckner's Symphony in F Minor has only been performed a handful of times in the last century.

 

Concert Details:

 

MusicaNova Orchestra

FINISHED UNFINISHED

January 22, 2024 at 7 pm

MIM (Musical Instrument Museum

Tickets: $33.50 and $38.50

mim.org

﻿About MusicaNova Orchestra

﻿The MusicaNova Orchestra is a professional ensemble that features new music, unjustly neglected pieces, and fresh interpretations of the classics. We engage, enthuse, and educate through musical partnerships with diverse communities, artists, and students.

 

We believe in the future of great music, and regularly feature exceptionally talented young performers and brilliant young composers. Through educational outreach, we are dedicated to bringing the joy of playing and hearing great music to many who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

 

For more information about MusicaNova Orchestra, visit musicanovaaz.org

