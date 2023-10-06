The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Celebrates 40 Years of Magic and Joy in Downtown Phoenix

With the hard work and dedication of founders, staff, and supporters, the theater went from an abandoned former church to the second-largest puppet theater in the US.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has become a wondrous space of magic and joy in downtown Phoenix. With the hard work and dedication of founders, staff, and supporters, the theater went from an abandoned former church to the second-largest puppet theater in the United States.

It remains a hidden gem still unknown to many, but to those who love it, the theater shines like a ruby: a place of passion, protection, creativity, and compassion. Join us in celebrating its 40th Anniversary with "The Eighth Wonder of the World," an immersive 1940s-themed extravaganza with unique puppetry experiences, food & drink, gallery exhibits showcasing the theater's history, and more.

Tickets for the VIP Experience and General Admission are on sale now. The VIP Experience includes a specialty menu, cocktails, and an exhibit preview with the founder and performances. Learn more and purchase your tickets on the official Gala website at https://www.8thwondergala.org/  VIP Experience begins at 6pm, General Admission begins at 7. Tickets start at $225 per person for this once in a lifetime, magical night!

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at Click Here.




