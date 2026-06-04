THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT to Highlight University of Arizona TFTV Season

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The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television has announced its 2026/27 performance season, featuring the cult phenomenon The Rocky Horror Show, original student-created works in the New Directions Festival, the acclaimed drama Stop Kiss and the Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The season showcases students in TFTV's Theatre Studies and Live and Screened Performance programs, where emerging artists develop skills for careers across stage, screen, and new media.

“This season reflects the core of our mission: to center student creativity while engaging Southern Arizona audiences with work that is imaginative, challenging, and deeply empathetic,” said TFTV's Associate Director Christie Kerr, who serves as the season's Artistic Director.

TFTV's performance season provides students with hands-on experience bringing productions from page to stage, while the New Directions Festival spotlights the next generation of theatrical storytellers through original works created entirely by students. From concept and script development to performance and design, students take the lead in every aspect of the creative process.

In addition to providing outstanding educational experiences, the season invites Southern Arizona audiences to engage with a wide variety of theatrical voices and perspectives. Special programming throughout the year includes post-show discussions with artists, ASL-interpreted performances, and a sensory-friendly performance designed to make the theatre more accessible and welcoming for all audience members.

TFTV extends special thanks to 2026–2027 performance season underwriter Gregory Knopf for his generous support of student artists and the School's mission to cultivate the next generation of creative professionals.

Subscription packages for TFTV's 2026/27 theatre season are now on sale at newly reduced prices. Individual tickets will be available beginning Aug. 25. More information is available at theatre.arizona.edu.

TFTV 2026/27 Performance Season

Book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien

October 11 - 25

Marroney Theatre

The cult-classic rock musical where innocence collides with a glitter-soaked world - and nothing is ever the same.

Previews: October 11, 15

Performances: October 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25

Special Performances: Post-Show Discussion October 23, ASL Interpreters October 24 (7:30p)

RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

By Diana Son

November 15 - December 6

Tornabene Theatre

A powerful, non-linear journey through the beauty of unexpected love and the resilience required when that love is met with violence. It's a haunting yet hopeful look at how one moment in New York City can change two lives forever.

Previews: November 15, 19

Performances: November 20, 21, 22 & December 4, 5, 6

Special Performances: Post-Show Discussion December 4, ASL Interpreters December 5 (7:30p)

STOP KISS is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

A showcase of new works

February 21 – March 7

Tornabene Theatre

An evening of bold, student-written new works showcasing the next generation of theatrical voices.

Previews: February 21, 25

Performances: February 26, 27, 28 & March 5, 6, 7

Special Performances: Post- Show Discussion March 5, ASL Interpreters March 6 (7:30p)

Based on a novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens

April 18 - May 2

Marroney Theatre

Against his father's warning, a brilliant, neurodivergent young man investigates the death of a neighbor's dog, uncovering truths that transform his understanding of himself and his world.

Previews: April 18, 22

Performances: April 23, 24, 25, 30 & May 1, 2

Special Performances: Post-Show Discussion April 30, Sensory-Friendly* May 1 (1:30p), ASL Interpreters May 1 (7:30p)

*A sensory-friendly performance provides a welcoming and supportive environment for people with sensory processing challenges to enjoy live theatre with their friends and family. These performances are presented in a relaxed way with lower sound levels and reduced lighting effects, among other things, to ensure a comfortable environment. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance will be $15.

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